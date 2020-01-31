The three-time all-star Curtis Granderson announces the resignation

January 31 (UPI) – Former Detroit Tigers and New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson announced that he is leaving Major League Baseball after a 16-year career.

“As I close this wonderful chapter in my life and say goodbye to my game days, I know that my role in this game has only just started,” Granderson said in a statement on Friday. “I look forward to continuing my work and helping to diversify sport and pave the way for young children to learn and grow.”

Granderson spent the pinnacle of his MLB career between the New York Yankees, Mets and Tigers. The three-time all-star selection had a career stroke average of 0.249 with 344 home runs and 937 RBIs.

Granderson’s best season was 2011 when he posted career highs of 119 RBIs and 136 runs for the Yankees. This season he was an all-star, won a Silver Slugger Award and finished fourth in the MVP poll.

In his 16-year career, Granderson reached the World Series in 2006 with the Tigers and in 2015 with the Mets, but never won a championship.

Granderson worked briefly at the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2018), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and Miami Marlins (2019) before ending his active career.