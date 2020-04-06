The tiger in the New York City zoo tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or in a tiger somewhere, federal officials and the zoo said on Sunday.

The four-year-old Malaysian tiger named Nadia – and six other tigers and lions who fell ill – is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was still showing no symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started experiencing symptoms on March 27 and everyone is doing well and expecting to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 following the onset of the rising coronavirus in New York.

The test result stunned zoo officials: “I couldn’t believe it,” said director Jim Breheny. But he hopes the discovery will contribute to the global fight against the virus causing COVID-19.

“Any kind of knowledge we get about how it is transmitted, how different species react to it, that knowledge will somehow provide a greater basic resource for people,” he said in an interview.

The discovery raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The United States Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the results of Nadia’s tests in its veterinary laboratory, says there are no known cases of viruses in US pets or livestock.

Security is located at the entrance to the Bronx Zoo, where ambulances are parked on Friday. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

“At the moment there seems to be no evidence to suggest that animals could spread the virus to people or that they could be a source of infection in the United States,” Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a USDA official, said in an interview.

Small number of animals tested

USDA said Sunday is not recommending routine coronavirus tests on animals, zoos or elsewhere or on zoo employees. However, Rooney said that a small number of animals in the United States have been tested through USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories and all of these tests have tested negative except for Nadia.

Coronavirus outbreaks worldwide are driven by person-to-person transmission, experts say.

There are a handful of reports outside the United States of pet dogs or cats infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog who tested positive for a low level of pathogen in February and early of March. The Hong Kong agricultural authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats could not transmit the virus to humans but could be positive if exposed by their owners.

A person wearing a mask takes his dog for a walk in Hong Kong on March 6 (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

Researchers have tried to understand the susceptibility of several animal species to the virus and to determine how it spreads among animals, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that, for an abundance of caution, people with coronavirus should limit contact with animals – advice the veterinary team reiterated later have learned of the tiger test result.

In general, the CDC also recommends that people wash their hands after handling animals and do other things to keep pets and their homes clean.

Other animals in the zoo show symptoms

At the Bronx Zoo, Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed dry cough and some of the cats exhibited wheezing and loss of appetite, said Dr. Paul Calle, chief veterinarian of the zoo.

Staff thought there might be a relatively systematic explanation for the cat’s symptoms, but tested Nadia for coronavirus for “due diligence and a lot of caution,” said Breheny. Only Nadia has been tested because anesthesia is needed to take a sample from a large cat and has already been eliminated for examination.

The seven sick cats live in two areas of the zoo and the animals have had contact with the same worker, who is doing well, zoo officials said. They said there are no signs of disease in other large cats on the property.

Staff working with cats will now wear an infection protection suit, as primate holders have done so for years because of the animals’ closest genetic ties to humans, Breheny said.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that resolve in two to three weeks. For some, especially adults and older people, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.