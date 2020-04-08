The Tiger King editor reveals the scene he wished he had created the cut

Netflix’s new real-life crime series, Tiger King, shows everything from Joe Maldonado-Passage’s wild campaign videos to his 3-star wedding, but there still seems to be plenty of wild content on the cutting room floor. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiger King’s editor revealed a deleted scene proving that Joe Exotic didn’t sing in his outrageous music videos with The Tiger.

Document editor Doug Abel spoke with the outlet for their recently released “Behind the Screen” podcast series, where he revealed that there were simply too many entertainment clips to include in the seven-episode series. “We have a very funny scene where Joe turns out to be never the singer of his songs,” Abel explained, adding that he and the creative team decided to cut it because of a “legal issue” at the last minute. .

“We made sure he was actually singing partially about some of them, so we decided not to go down that road,” he continued. “It was also a very funny scene, but everywhere we put it, it seems to be damaging to the story. So it was unfortunate that we didn’t get there.” In fact, Abel revealed that there were “a lot of material characters [and that] didn’t make it cut at all,” because the story continued to expand and evolve even after the wrapping of the films.

“We have a list that we call the Orphan List, and it was just all those scenes that we knew were lovely and we were happy to get into, but we couldn’t,” Bell said.

Apparently, he had already begun editing Tiger King when Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Travis, died suddenly and the former old man met his new husband, Dillon Beyond. This set the course of events that convinced the team to start filming again, forcing Abel to make the decision to quit episodes and shift the focus of the series. One of the biggest casualties in the finale was Jeff Low and his relationship with old colleague Tim Stark. According to Abel, Louis would have played a bigger role in the series, but this story had no neat ending.

Despite having so many wild shots that he had to re-edit the series, Abel acknowledged that he and the rest of the Tiger King cast didn’t expect the show to become a full-fledged phenomenon. “We weren’t sure if people would get through the first episode or two. We just thought it was just too weird,” he recalls, adding that they had no test screenings before the March 20 premiere. “[The reaction] definitely surprises me and I know the whole team. So [I] didn’t expect that, no.”

Thanks to fans who just can’t get enough of the outrageous story, Lowe and Passage recently revealed that Netflix is ​​working on a Tiger King bonus episode that will probably be released on the streaming service soon. “It’s going to be a live episode, like a reunion,” Passage told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show on April 6, though he added, “Netflix didn’t appeal to me other than that.” Netflix has not yet confirmed this bonus episode, or hinted at what it will contain, but Abel’s reactions do make it clear that there is still so much story. And the fans would like to see it.