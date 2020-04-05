The tiger king works

The Tiger King Netflix Show looks like it might get a new special to watch.

The show, which focuses on big-cat owner Joe Exotic, got into streaming service last month and has become a favorite of blockchains around the world.

So far, the show has only one series, but one of its stars, businessman Jeff Lowe, has seemingly suggested that the following may be on the way.

Lowe made the claim while sharing a video on a cameo where fans can pay celebrities for recording a personalized video message for them.

At the end of one video noted on Twitter below, Lowe said: “Netflix just called, they will add another episode next week. They will shoot me here on Sunday, it’s a wrap, we’ll tell you what happened.”

His wife, Lauren, noted that Jeff was sliding his tongue, adding, “I don’t think you should tell them!”

Apparently Jeff Lowe is in a cameo, I found it on the last one he recorded … maybe that’s right? Another episode of Tiger King on the Road? #TigerKing #JeffLowe pic.twitter.com/G5dS2vvY5I

– Tanner Zipchen (@TannerZipchen) April 4, 2020

Lowe also made the same claim in the second video of Cameo, which you see below, adding, “Thank you for giving seven hours of your life. However, Netflix will force you to give up one more, as they will add another episode in a few weeks.

At the end of the second video, he also discusses a key storyline in “The Tiger King,” about human rights activist Carol Baskin, who Joe Exot is accused of killing her husband. “Carol did it,” Low says.

Yes, I feel a little bad about giving $$ to Jeff Lowe to record this episode for @ahornbrook (but maybe he can use it for his solid legal protection, which I support)

BUT

🚨🚨🚨

In Told Cameo He writes the news that there is another episode !!! #TigerKingNetflix #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/xqHjcFAwFk

– Doug Landry (@dougblandry) April 3, 2020

Yesterday (April 4), Joe Exotic said he felt ashamed of the animal’s cells. Talking to Netflix from prison, the star was asked if Tiger King fans could know.

“Go cage with your animals for a week,” he replied. “I mean, when I got out of the zoo and sent a chimpanzee to a sanctuary in Florida and imagined that my chimpanzees survived 18 years, I was ashamed of myself.”

Currently, Joe Exotic is in isolation in prison because of root flare. The exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying an injured man $ 3,000 (£ 2,322) for failing to destroy an enemy, Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic was interrogated from prison on March 22.

Here’s what he told us at pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh

– Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Many celebrity discoveries have emerged since the release of Tiger King. Marilyn Manson shared an old message he received from Joe Exotics asking for approval for his failed campaign to become Oklahoma governor, while earlier this week it was reported that Michael Jackson once owned the Gators who died in a Joe Exotic zoo fire 2015.

Reviewing the Tiger King, NME wrote: “As long as we linger, when we find out about ourselves, we want it, we can’t, it can do more than pause us to spend our time thinkinglessly; they can teach us a lot about beauty and ugliness humanity, as well as enhancing the effect of human actions on those around them and those around them.

“In each of them, you are never sure who is really right and who is wrong. This is – I must say – 2020 itself.”