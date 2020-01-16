The time Ariana Grande was hit by a hockey puck … Twice

Ariana Grande She may be one of the biggest stars in the world today, but in 1998 she was just a typical South Florida kid who was hit by a hockey puck at Florida Panthers games. Twice. At least she was allowed to ride the Zamboni!

Last year Grande posted the story on her Instagram feed, otherwise it would be hard to believe. The newspaper report comes from reporting on the first game in what was then the Panthers Arena in Sunrise, FL, which is now called the BB&T Center and was then known as the National Car Rental Center. In the article, reporter Jose Lambiet spoke to Grande’s mother Joan Grande-Butera (Ariana is full name Ariana Grande-Butera), who explains to Lambiet that Grande was shot in the right wrist in January 1998 by Panther’s player Gord Murphy. Incredibly, a puck that a Tampa Bay Lightning player fired while warming up hit the tiny Grande on the left wrist! Due to the premiere, Grande was the first person to be hit by a puck in the new arena.

The Grande Butera family had been playing panther games since the young Grande was only two, according to the Miami Sun Sentinal article. When she was first hit, she was four years old, Murphy and a few other players made up for it by giving her some pucks and equipment. The second time she was beaten, she was less fortunate. All she got was a bruise and an ice pack from the first aid station. But she came to something every child dreams of before the night was over.

“She is such a great fan that we bought her the ride at an auction,” Grandes’ mother told the reporter. Grande had the privilege of being the first child to ride the Zamboni in the new arena when she had to do a lap between periods. Three years later, the future superstar made history again in the same building when she sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the tender age of eight before the Panthers played the Chicago Blackhawks. It seems that the singer has always been in the spotlight.

She was also often in the tabloid. From supposed feuds with other pop stars like Taylor Swift to their hurricane relationship with Pete Davidson, the gossip media love to make up false stories about Grande. Last fall, Gossip Cop I even had to expose a very stupid story in which Kaitlynn Carter was jealous of the collaboration between Grande and Miley Cyrus. The tabloids may have to slap their faces, which they put out of action for a while. Grande will continue to wave like a queen, just like she did 22 years ago on this Zamboni.

