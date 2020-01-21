The Times chooses Shinjiro Koizumi as someone to watch in 2020

Example of a newspaper article

は 英 紙 の は は は の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の 最 最 も 興味 く 有望 な 政治家 占 っ っ 」と 指摘 指摘 占 占 っ っ た だ だろ 占 っ っ っ

「「 リ ベ ル 気 」安 倍 権 で 閣僚 ポ 、 倍 倍 政 権 で で で 児 目 目 児 目 目 の の の 目 休 休 暇 取得 の 支持 を 表明 し て い (KYODO)

words and sentences

英 英 (え い い) British newspaper

タ タ ム ム The times

2 日 (ふ つ か) of the 2nd

今年 (こ と と) this year

注目 (ち ち ゅ も も) す る べ き should take note of ～ (should pay attention to ～)

世界 (せ か い) の of the world

20 people

小泉 小泉 進 (こ こ ず み し ん じ ろ ろ) Shinjiro Koizumi

環境 環境 (か か ん き う う し ょ) Environment Minister

選 (え え) ぶ to choose from

氏 (し) Lord, Ms.

～ ～ に い て about ～

顔 (か か) face

良 (よ) い good

な 的 (ど ど く う て て) な original

考 (か ん ん) え idea

Have 持 (も) つ

世襲 (せ せ ゅ う) hereditary

政治家 政治家 (せ せ い じ か き ぞ) political aristocrat

～ ～ な か… な な か either ～ or…

彼 (か か) の

世代 (せ だ い) generation

最 (も っ っ) も most

興味 興味 (き き ょ み ぷ ぷ) い interesting

有望 (ゆ ゆ ぼ ぼ) な promising

Oppose 相反 (あ あ は は) す す

View 見方 (み み か)

～ ～ あ あ there is / are ～

Display 指摘 (し し て)

Ability (り り り ょ ょ) ability

試 (た め) さ れ れ can be tested

年 (と し) year

～ ～ と な る だ ろ will be ～

占 (う ら ら) う to predict

リ リ ラ ル liberal

～ ～ (し し こ) ～ -conscious

ク ク ル な cool

雰 雰 囲 (ふ ふ い き) atmosphere

保 (た た) つ to maintain

～ ～ な ら ら during ～

安 安 倍 政 (あ あ せ い け) Administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

閣僚 (か か く ょ ょ) cabinet

ポ ポ ト Post

Record 就 (つ) く

な な for one

抜 (ぬ) け 目 (め) な な い smart

分析 (ぶ ぶ せ せ) す す to analyze

家 家 (か か い) family line

第一 第一 (だ だ い っ っ) the first child

It is expected that born 誕生 定 (た た じ う よ て) will be born

紹 紹 (し し ょ か か) す す

男性 (だ ん せ い) male

育 児 暇 (い い じ ゅ う か) Parental leave

取得 (し し と く) income, acquisition

支持 (し し) support

Express 表明 (ひ ひ う め め) す す

自 (み み ず) ら through your own behavior

模範 (も も は) を を (し し) す to set an example

不明 (ふ め め) unclear

Quick questions

1) 小泉 小泉 進 次郎 に つ い て の 相反 す る す す

2) 彼 彼 は な 抜 け 目 な い 政治家 と 分析 か

translation

The British newspaper The Times voted Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi one of the “20 faces to watch out for” on January 2nd. The newspaper stated that there are two conflicting views about Koizumi – either he is an hereditary political aristocrat with a beautiful face, but no original ideas, or he is the most interesting and promising politician of his generation.

While maintaining an atmosphere of liberal serenity, the newspaper analyzed him as a wise politician who held a ministerial post in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration. The newspaper introduced his family and the fact that the birth of his first child is expected. Although he expresses his support for taking paternity leave, it is unclear whether he will set an example or not.

reply

1) What are Shinjiro Koizumi’s two opposing views?

顔 顔 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 か

He is either an hereditary political aristocrat with a beautiful face but without original ideas or the most interesting and promising politician of his generation.

2) Why does the newspaper analyze him as a “smart politician”?

リ リ ベ ラ 志向 で ク ー ル な 雰 囲 気 倍 保 た た か か ら ら ら

Because he took over the ministerial office in the Abe administration while maintaining an aura of liberal serenity.

