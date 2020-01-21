The Times chooses Shinjiro Koizumi as someone to watch in 2020

Example of a newspaper article
は 英 紙 の は は は の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の 最 最 も 興味 く 有望 な 政治家 占 っ っ 」と 指摘 指摘 占 占 っ っ た だ だろ 占 っ っ っ
「「 リ ベ ル 気 」安 倍 権 で 閣僚 ポ 、 倍 倍 政 権 で で で 児 目 目 児 目 目 の の の 目 休 休 暇 取得 の 支持 を 表明 し て い (KYODO)
words and sentences
英 英 (え い い) British newspaper
タ タ ム ム The times
2 日 (ふ つ か) of the 2nd
今年 (こ と と) this year
注目 (ち ち ゅ も も) す る べ き should take note of ～ (should pay attention to ～)
世界 (せ か い) の of the world
20 people
小泉 小泉 進 (こ こ ず み し ん じ ろ ろ) Shinjiro Koizumi
環境 環境 (か か ん き う う し ょ) Environment Minister
選 (え え) ぶ to choose from
氏 (し) Lord, Ms.
～ ～ に い て about ～
顔 (か か) face
良 (よ) い good
な 的 (ど ど く う て て) な original
考 (か ん ん) え idea
Have 持 (も) つ
世襲 (せ せ ゅ う) hereditary
政治家 政治家 (せ せ い じ か き ぞ) political aristocrat
～ ～ な か… な な か either ～ or…
彼 (か か) の
世代 (せ だ い) generation
最 (も っ っ) も most
興味 興味 (き き ょ み ぷ ぷ) い interesting
有望 (ゆ ゆ ぼ ぼ) な promising
Oppose 相反 (あ あ は は) す す
View 見方 (み み か)
～ ～ あ あ there is / are ～
Display 指摘 (し し て)
Ability (り り り ょ ょ) ability
試 (た め) さ れ れ can be tested
年 (と し) year
～ ～ と な る だ ろ will be ～
占 (う ら ら) う to predict
リ リ ラ ル liberal
～ ～ (し し こ) ～ -conscious
ク ク ル な cool
雰 雰 囲 (ふ ふ い き) atmosphere
保 (た た) つ to maintain
～ ～ な ら ら during ～
安 安 倍 政 (あ あ せ い け) Administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
閣僚 (か か く ょ ょ) cabinet
ポ ポ ト Post
Record 就 (つ) く
な な for one
抜 (ぬ) け 目 (め) な な い smart
分析 (ぶ ぶ せ せ) す す to analyze
家 家 (か か い) family line
第一 第一 (だ だ い っ っ) the first child
It is expected that born 誕生 定 (た た じ う よ て) will be born
紹 紹 (し し ょ か か) す す
男性 (だ ん せ い) male
育 児 暇 (い い じ ゅ う か) Parental leave
取得 (し し と く) income, acquisition
支持 (し し) support
Express 表明 (ひ ひ う め め) す す
自 (み み ず) ら through your own behavior
模範 (も も は) を を (し し) す to set an example
不明 (ふ め め) unclear
Quick questions
1) 小泉 小泉 進 次郎 に つ い て の 相反 す る す す
2) 彼 彼 は な 抜 け 目 な い 政治家 と 分析 か
translation
The British newspaper The Times voted Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi one of the “20 faces to watch out for” on January 2nd. The newspaper stated that there are two conflicting views about Koizumi – either he is an hereditary political aristocrat with a beautiful face, but no original ideas, or he is the most interesting and promising politician of his generation.
While maintaining an atmosphere of liberal serenity, the newspaper analyzed him as a wise politician who held a ministerial post in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration. The newspaper introduced his family and the fact that the birth of his first child is expected. Although he expresses his support for taking paternity leave, it is unclear whether he will set an example or not.
reply
1) What are Shinjiro Koizumi’s two opposing views?
顔 顔 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 的 か
He is either an hereditary political aristocrat with a beautiful face but without original ideas or the most interesting and promising politician of his generation.
2) Why does the newspaper analyze him as a “smart politician”?
リ リ ベ ラ 志向 で ク ー ル な 雰 囲 気 倍 保 た た か か ら ら ら
Because he took over the ministerial office in the Abe administration while maintaining an aura of liberal serenity.
LAST LANGUAGE STORIES
Life starts at 60 (or at least starts all over again)
Record-breaking number of babies born in Japan in 2019
2019 年 年 生 の は は 約 約 万 万 1899 年 年 の て て て て て て て の の の の の 万 万 の の の の の 万 万 万 の 厚生 厚生 労 働 省 が 表 表 …