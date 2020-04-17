The TJX analyst lifts the retailer to buy and sees growth grow

Shares of TJX Cos. (TJX) – Get Report flew off the shelves on Friday after the dealer shares with discounts were updated to be purchased by an industry analyst.

The Framingham, R.I., the company’s stock price at the last check went up 4.5% to $ 48.55 after a Jefferies analyst raised its rating on the retail giant to buy from the suspension.

Janine Stichter of Jefferies also raised her price target on TJX, owner of the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods chains, from 30% to $ 60 a share of $ 46. This new target indicates a premium of about 25% compared to its current negotiation price.

Analyst Jefferies claims that the discount retail chain is positioned to expand its market share in a post-covid-19 world, with consumers in difficult times typically crowding out-of-price brands.

Stichter noted that during the previous recession more than a decade ago, comparable TJX store sales accelerated as consumers “switched to retail.” The trend is now likely to repeat itself, according to analyst Jefferies.

In addition, TJX will continue to gain market share from traditional department stores as their footprints decrease.

“TJX’s recession-resistant model is a winner in today’s environment,” wrote analyst Jefferies.

TJX, whose stores buy designer clothes from other retailers and resell them at discounts, has the potential to make “unprecedented purchases (inventory)” in the coming months, says Stichter.

Analyst Jefferies noted that the retailer tends to buy a lot of inventory this season, which should allow for “opportunistic inventory purchases of high-end brands.”

