The Tokyo region had a net inflow of 148,000 in 2019 as the migration to capital continued

The Tokyo metropolitan area saw a net inflow of residents in 2019 for the sixth time in a row, since 2014, when the demographic survey covered both foreigners and Japanese, the Home Office said in a recent report.

The number of people, including foreigners, who moved to Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures – Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa – exceeded the number of emigrants by 148,783, 8,915 compared to the 2018 net inflow, according to ministry data on Friday. Net inflows increased for the third year in a row.

For Japanese nationals alone, the population in the Tokyo metropolitan area rose for the 24th time in a row in 2019.

Including foreigners, young people accounted for the largest share of the population’s net inflow into the region, with the net increase for 15 to 29 year olds being 132,533. The net increase in women was still higher than in the men population.

The data suggest that the excessive concentration of the population in the Tokyo area continues.

In the Nagoya metropolitan region consisting of three prefectures – Aichi, Gifu and Mie – a total of 15,017 people flowed out, and in the Osaka-Kyoto-Kobe metropolitan region – including the prefectures Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Nara – a net flow of 4,097 people.

In both areas, more people moved out than moving in for the sixth year in a row.

Only eight of the 47 prefectures recorded net inflows, with Tokyo the largest, followed by Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Fukuoka, Shiga and Okinawa.

In the remaining 39 prefectures, there was a net outflow of the population, with Hiroshima registering the largest decline with 8,018.

The Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures most affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami recorded a net outflow of 6,785, 4,526 and 1,983, respectively. The Fukushima and Iwate numbers were smaller than the 2018 numbers.

Net population outflows were recorded in 1,269 parishes, or 73.8 percent of all parishes in the nation. The number of municipalities with net outflows increased by 29 from 2018. Tokyo’s 23 districts recorded the largest net inflows, followed by the cities of Osaka and Saitama.