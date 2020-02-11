The toll giant Transurban records massive half-year sales despite lower traffic growth

Transurban confirmed a higher payout in the first half of the year due to an increase in toll revenues, although traffic growth on several roads in Sydney and Melbourne has slowed in the past six months.

The toll road giant announced Tuesday that it had increased its statutory net income by 46 percent for the half-year ending December 31 to $ 189 million. Proportional toll revenue increased 8.6 percent to $ 1.4 billion with price increases and an average 2.3 percent increase in daily traffic through its network.

The company also said it is working with contractors and the Victorian government to resolve a dispute over the $ 6.7 billion West Gate tunnel in Melbourne, although the project’s schedule and end date are “under review” ,

Transurban saw a leap in profits. (9Nachrichten)

Transurban’s after-tax operating profit increased 11.1 percent to $ 162 million in the reporting period, although average daily traffic on some of its streets in Sydney and Melbourne was impacted by “weaker economic conditions and weaker housing activity”.

The company’s shares rose 1.3 percent to $ 16.31 by 11:22 am (AEDT).

Average traffic growth in Sydney was 2.2 percent in the first half of the year, with car traffic increasing by 2.8 percent and traffic with large vehicles decreasing by 3.7 percent.

Average daily cruises on the Hills M2 decreased 3.1 percent in the first half of the year.

Traffic to the Lane Cove Tunnel also decreased by 4.2 percent. This was partly due to the redistribution of traffic since the opening of the new M4 tunnels in July 2019 and the Metro North West Rail last May.

Even so, proportional toll growth in Sydney was 10.8 percent to $ 569 million.

Traffic growth has slowed in recent months. (Getty)

The company also said that both NorthConnex and the New M5 Tunnels are in the process of commissioning and are expected to be completed in mid-2020.

In Melbourne, daily traffic growth rose 1.1 percent – also affected by weaker economic conditions – and prorated toll revenue increased 3.7 percent to $ 424 million.

When Transurban addressed the dead end in the West Gate tunnel, he did not believe that a building agreement with the builders CIMIC and John Holland had been legally terminated, and therefore persisted.

The companies had tried this month to kill the suburban contract with Transurban for a contaminated soil collision.

The project schedule and the original opening date towards the end of 2022 will be “checked” as a solution is being negotiated.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s CityLink average daily traffic rose 1.1 percent in the half-year.

Daily Brisbane Clem7 journeys declined by 3.0 percent, and average traffic on the Go Between Bridge decreased by 3.5 percent, although the Gateway Motorway increased by 4.4 percent.

In North America, prorated toll revenue increased 16.2 percent as traffic in the Washington region with 395 express lanes and revenue has been in line with expectations since the toll began in November.

The company pays an interim distribution of 31 cents per share – including a fully franked dividend of 2.0 cents after 29 cents a year ago.

It has confirmed its forecast for an annual payment of 62 cents.

