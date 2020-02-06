The top 10 best Metallica numbers from the 80s

In the 1980s, Metallica formed the thrash metal, invented it and became the world’s biggest cult band, lost their legendary bass player Cliff Burton in a traffic accident and fought without him and gave the old Dave Mustaine the boot.

Along the way, however, they made some of the greatest heavy metal music of all time, dropping Master Of Puppets, the album that helped them break into the mainstream and the song that catapulted them into megastardom – One.

Here, in ascending order, are their ten best songs from that turbulent decade.

10. One (1988)

Of the four albums Metallica made in the 1980s, the last – and Justice For All – was the hardest to love. The band’s first album without Cliff Burton proved controversial for its production, in which the bass performance of Burton’s successor Jason Newsted was barely audible. And in some places the music was a bit too exaggerated, especially in the title track of almost ten minutes.

But there were some great songs on the album: the slow pounding Harvester Of Sorrow, the fierce Blackened and most famous of them all, One. An anti-war protest song of unwavering gloom, with a gloomy atmosphere that led to an explosive climax of machine gun staccato riffs, it was also the first Metallica song for which a video was made, with footage of Johnny Got His Gun from 1971 – a video ever seen, never forgotten.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw (/ embed)

9. Whiplash (1983)

Metallica’s debut Kill ’Em All was the first thrash metal album, and Whiplash was the song that defined a new genre. Delivered at around 200 beats per minute, it was the sound of pure anger, with fantastic gonzoic lyrics that celebrated the bond between band and audience: “In an insane madness / With your leather and your spikes / Heads bob around everywhere / It’s hot like hell tonight. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGV0P6YuFcE (/ embed)

8. Am I angry? (1984)

No band – even Motörhead – had any greater influence on Metallica than New Wave by British Heavy Metal heroes Diamond Head. And it was with a version of Am I Evil? – The biggest and heaviest song from Diamond Head – that Metallica started a tradition of brilliant, paying covers. It was characterized as the b-side of the Creeping Death single, and the monumental riff is as powerful as anything that James Hetfield ever made of Tony Iommi.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV3exwz7Heo (/ embed)

7. Battery (1986)

The opening track on Master Of Puppets – the band’s third and best album – has more than lived up to its title. After a slow and ominous intro, the calm before the storm, the band hit high speed in a total attack on the senses. Only Slayer, with their 1986 album Reign In Blood, could match the speed and intensity that Metallica achieved here.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6KR0YXBoqo (/ embed)

6. Seek & Destroy (1983)

On the album that launched thrash metal, it was the slowest song that became a national anthem. With his monster rumbling riff, titanic chorus and – down to the smallest details – a few murderous bass tunes by Cliff Burton, Seek & Destroy is a thing of simple beauty. Of the band that revolutionized heavy music, this song was a no-brainer with a basic sensitivity encapsulated in Metallica’s recognized mission: “Hitting the head doesn’t make it.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsCAspi3Cc8 (/ embed)

5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1986)

What Metallica made with Fade To Black from Ride The Lightning – thrash metal on an epic scale – was perfected on the next album Master Of Puppets with Welcome Home (Sanitarium). Inspired by the classic novel and film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the song had Hetfield deep in the mind of a patient in a psychiatric institution. Heavy with dramatic tension, it is a real masterpiece.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rPP4qI0b-M (/ embed)

4. The Four Horsemen (1983)

After Dave Mustaine was deported from Metallica, he famously said, “I was looking for blood – theirs.” Mustaine proved with his own band Megadeth that he was one of the most innovative figures in metal music. Moreover, his contribution to Metallica should not be underestimated.

Six songs co-written by Mustaine to be heard on the first two Metallica albums, the best of which was The Four Horsemen. Mustaine has recorded a version of the song for Megadeth’s debut album Killing Is My Business … And Business Is Good! – with a different arrangement, original texts and an alternative title from Mechanix. But the Metallica version is the final article, a multi-riffe juggernaut and the defining number on Kill’s Em All.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOc7HyRZisc (/ embed)

3. Creeping Death (1984)

From the second album of the band Ride The Lightning – considered by some experts as their best, including former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera – Creeping Death is an epic of truly Biblical proportions. Hetfield is masterful in telling the story of the plague of the death of the firstborn from the book of Exodus.

And in keeping with his heavy material, the song was built on one of his most brutally violent riffs. With his singing “Die by my hand!”, Perfect for audience participation, Creeping Death is more performed live than any other Metallica songbar Master Of Puppets.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5gwQzYdKHc (/ embed)

2. For Whom The Bell Tolls (1984)

If there was one Metallica song above all the others that proved that they could play as fast, slow as fast, it was this. There were songs on Ride The Lightning as hectic and intense as everything on Kill ’Em All – the most important among them, the opening song Fight Fire With Fire.

But this was also an album on which the band went far beyond the boundaries of the genre they had done so much to inspire. Fade To Black was the first thrash metal power ballad and For Whom The Bell Tolls was the towering peak of the album, with a slow and heavy groove and a glorious melodic power.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iKs7pIBQv4 (/ embed)

1. Master Of Puppets (1986)

It is simply the definitive Metallica number – the title number of the album that ranks Paranoid, British Steel and The Number Of The Beast as a heavy metal classic of all time. There are more famous Metallica songs, such as Enter Sandman and Nothing Else Matters, but Master Of Puppets is the absolute highlight of the band’s artistry.

Written by all four members of the band’s classic line-up – Hetfield, Ulrich, Burton and Hammett – it is a huge and complex song of great power and genius riffs. 1986 was the best year of thrash metal, with historic albums like Reign In Blood, Kreator’s Pleasure To Kill, Dark Angel’s Darkness Descends and Megadeth’s Peace Sells … But who buys? But what Metallica created in Master Of Puppets made them the greatest metal band of its generation.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kV-2Q8QtCY4 (/ embed)