The top 10 most underrated death metal albums

Death metal has had such a huge and lasting impact on the evolution of heavy music over the past 30 years that few dedicated metalheads need information about the contribution of heavyweights such as Morbid Angel, Obituary or Death.

But beyond the obvious classic albums and legendary names lies an enormous amount of equally important but less celebrated exercises in brutality, and here are ten of the best and most significant of the first (and possibly second) golden age of underground extremity.

Carnage – Dark Recollections

Carnage is rarely recognized for their major contribution to the Swedish death metal scene of the early 90s, but Dark Recollections is more than opposed to the more regularly celebrated likes of Entombed’s Left Hand Path and Dismember’s Like An Ever Flowing Stream.

Originally released as a split attempt with the equally groundbreaking hallucinatory fear of the Norwegian corps Cadaver, it had the classic Sunlight Studios sound, but thanks to some sharp and inventive songwriting it was anything but a clone of the efforts of the aforementioned big batter. It also introduced guitarist Michael Amott to the wider metal world and then led to his recruitment by British legends Carcass.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Q9AT9FuGOU (/ embed)

Necrophagia – Season Of The Dead

Possessed’s Seven Churches is perhaps the generally recognized starting point of death metal and Death’s Scream Bloody Gore debut is perhaps the first pure DM album – at least in terms of how we expect the genre to sound – but Necrophagia’s horror-drenched debut appeared a few months earlier then Chuck Schuldiner’s first attempt and remains a criminal overlooked work of influential extremity.

Raw, chaotic and primitive, it was just as inspired by the celluloid works of Argento and Fulci as by Slayer or Celtic Frost and therefore made a huge contribution to the ultimate vocabulary and aesthetics of death metal.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvQO19m0UdI (/ embed)

Angelcorpse – Hammer Of Gods

Death metal experienced a short but important period of struggle in the 1990s, mainly due to the rise of black metal and its more marketable imagery and ethos. But when it comes to extremity and the virulent stench of evil intentions, few black metal bands came close to the cruel, flaming rage of Angelcorpse’s debut album.

Hammer Of Gods offered the perfect combination of Morbid Angel-style chaos and flat metal rage, while raw, relentless songs such as Consecration and Soulflayer injected various shocking doses of malice into the deadly and deadly attack of the American crew.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVzYB0-8xAs (/ embed)

Internal bleeding – voracious contempt

Rarely recognized for their enormous contribution to the way death metal evolved in the late 90s, Internal Bleeding are strong contenders for the (possibly) coveted title of Godfathers Of Slam.

Voracious Contempt was in many ways a simple brutal death metal album, but the five-part Long Island had a preference for colossal, lobotomized grooves and disturbances; a mutant variant on the original hardcore-tinted blueprint of Suffocation and one that has resonated in recent decades, with a particularly large impact on the birth and growth of deathcore.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-SJyK_2fxA (/ embed)

Desecration – Gore and Perversion

In terms of global impact, Welsh death metal has never been a major problem, but Desecration’s extremely nasty (and therefore brilliant) debut threatened to turn its makers into the most infamous band of death metal.

With songs like No More Room In The Freezer, Penile Dissection and Coprophiliac Connoisseur, Gore And Perversion was clearly the work of a number of genuinely distorted spirits, but Desecration had the technical skill and intensity to prevent it from being merely cannibal corpses or cynical shock traders .

Mind you, copies of the album have been seized and burned by the police in Gwent, due to the extreme nature of the content, which has only reinforced the band’s reputation as the real deadly thing.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPbBFTEOtLk (/ embed)

Gorguts – Considered dead

Today, Gorguts are routinely recognized as one of the most inventive and experimental bands in death metal, with albums such as 1998’s mind-widening Obscura and the more recent Colored Sands that highlight the extraordinary, free-flowing compositional spirit of guitarist Luc Lemay.

What is mentioned less often is that the Canadian debut in 1991 is simply one of the best flat-out death metal albums released during the golden age of the genre. Produced by the legendary Scott Burns, it might meet the standard sonic template of the day, but songs like Disincarnated and Rottenatomy were almost the same as anything released by the big names of death metal.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkvsjUoNqFo (/ embed)

Disincarnate – Dreams Of The Carrion Kind

Perhaps better known as a member of Death, Testament and Obituary at different times in his career, guitarist James Murphy is the great unsung genius of death metal.

The one and only Disincarnate album is simply a masterpiece of death metal from the early 90s, with a progressive line of miles wide and levels of technical and complexity with which few of Murphy’s colleagues could compete at the time.

Much respected by dedicated students of this kind, Dreams Of A Carrion Kind still sounds incredible today. Listen to Monarch Of The Sleeping Marches and try not to hit your head. Seriously, give it a try.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-E9Q5eduAg (/ embed)

Impetigo – Ultimo Mondo Cannibale

Extremely influential on the later gorge scene, Impetigo were disgusting people on a mission to be terrified and tortured. Satan bless their cotton socks. Ultimo Mondo Cannibale pioneered the use of horror film examples and subversive in the underlying black humor, while the overall sloppiness and lyrical perversity of songs such as Maggot and Bloody Pit Of Horror made the Illinois quartet obvious comrades of the more celebrated autopsy. Disgustingly fun, actually.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ld8ki7KKN0k (/ embed)

Pyrexia – Sermon of ridicule

While the bigger names of European death metal began to add luster and brackets to their arsenals, the American scene continued to release bands that seemed to have a direct line with Satan’s reception.

Pyrexia remains a reference for blatant brutality and Sermon Of Mockery, despite its somewhat strange production, stands out as one of the most intentionally unpleasant albums released in the 90s.

If it were nothing else, it noisily predicted the more groove-driven, so-called “slam” style of death metal that would later be propagated by Dying Fetus and Devourment. No more guttural, no more grim.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWn3qvUkN3Q (/ embed)

Vital Remains – Let’s Pray

These racket players in Rhode Island have been one of the most admired bands of underground metal for almost 30 years, and Let Us Pray explains why. While many other bands simplified their musical approach, Vital Remains preferred to delve into elaborate and epic song structures.

As a fiery progressive look at Deicide’s Satanic bombast, songs like War In Paradise and Cult Of The Dead bridged the gap between the gutter level of death metal and the atmospheric horror of the then-emerging black metal scene. Almost an hour long, it was a daring opening sentence and 24 years later, glorious hell and alien still sounds.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amU3SbrPdeo (/ embed)