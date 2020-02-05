The top American partner of SoftBank’s $ 100 billion vision fund is leaving the company

SAN FRANCISCO – A top American partner of SoftBank Group Corp.’s $ 100 billion technology fund. resigns after the company saw declining returns on its investments and struggled to raise capital for the next Vision Fund.

Michael Ronen, the outgoing managing partner, said in an interview with the Financial Times concerns about “issues” at SoftBank, which previously reported on his departure. Since joining Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in 2017, Ronen has been responsible for a number of investments, notably a $ 2.25 billion deal for General Motors Co.’s self-driving cruise unit. He is at least the second managing director Shareholder who has left the company in recent months.

The Vision Fund has reshaped the tech startup market with a surge of investment, but some of its bets on unprofitable companies quickly went south. SoftBank raised WeWork parent company The We Co.’s valuation to $ 47 billion before an unsuccessful attempt to go public resulted in a price drop and forced the Japanese conglomerate to rescue the coworking startup. Another investment, Uber Technologies Inc., is quoted below its IPO price and is under increasing pressure from governments.

The corporate culture in the Vision Fund can be punishable. A cover story from Bloomberg Business Week in December reported allegations of harassment and ruthlessness. Another aspect of culture is that technologists and veterans from the financial industry compete against each other. SoftBank’s billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son, once mocked an employee by saying, “You are too much like a banker!”

In 2017, when Ronen was still a banker at Goldman Sachs, he gave Son the idea of ​​investing in autonomous driving. Instead, Son hired the former Israeli Air Force intelligence analyst to join the Vision Fund.

Praveen Akkiraju, who joined the Vision Fund in 2018 as managing partner of a software company, stepped down in December. Ronen’s exit leaves four managing partners in the United States