The Top League starts in front of a large audience

The Japanese rugby top league season 2019-2020 started on Sunday with a multitude of superstars and rugby World Cup winners playing in front of large viewers nationwide.

The season was postponed by five months to take account of last year’s World Cup. It will continue until May. After 15 games, the team is at the top of the overall standings and was crowned champion.

Toshiba Brave Lupus claimed to have bragging rights for the Tokyo suburb of Fuchu by defeating local rival Suntory Sungoliath by 26:19 in front of 21,564 spectators at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

Suntory, who had given Masakatsu Nishikawa a red card in the first half because of a dangerous clear-out on a jerk game, remained in the game thanks to two attempt-saving duels from Wallabies Center Samu Kerevi.

But Hisayoshi Matsuoka’s and Masataka Mikami’s attempts in the 61st and 70th minutes broke the impasse and ensured that Kerevi in ​​the 76th minute was just a comforting goal.

“The players worked hard last season and it showed today,” said new Toshiba coach Todd Blackadder.

The former All Blacks player had special praise for the Japanese captain Michael Leitch, who had returned to the club from the World Cup both physically and mentally tired.

“I thought he was excellent,” said Blackadder, who moved to Japan from the English Premiership team Bath last year. “He hasn’t played a single pre-season game, but experienced players are mentally tough and it just shows the man’s caliber that he can play 80 minutes.”

Reigning champion Kobe Kobelco Steelers continued his career where he left off. Before 11:00 p.m., he hammered the Canon Eagles 50-16 at home, with triple World Player of the Year and double Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter contributing 18 points, five conversions and a penalty goal.

New Zealand’s suspension Brodie Retallick made its debut for the Steelers with an attempt in the 82nd minute.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, Steve Hansen, who coached the All Blacks to succeed at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, had a bad start as rugby director at Toyota Verblitz when his team lost 31:29 to Yamaha Jubilo.

Japan international Kenki Fukuoka scored two goals when Panasonic Wild Knights defeated Kubota Spears 34:11 at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium before 17,722.

The two Brave Blossoms, Lomano Lava Lemeki and Koo Ji-won were among the top scorers when Honda Heat overtook Ricoh Black Rams 28: 5, while NTT Communications Shining Arcs came from behind to defeat Hino Red Dolphins 29:20 , Captain Shokei Kin touched down twice and Australian international Christian Leali’ifano scored three conversions and a penalty.

In the game between the two new teams, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes won 31:24 against Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars, while Munakata Sanix Blues won 24:18 against NEC Green Rockets.

