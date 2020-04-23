The top pro-US group says the Covid-19 crisis is India’s best opportunity to attract foreign companies and replace China.

The multibillion-dollar investment announced by Facebook in the midst of the Korean virus epidemic shows that India is still a very attractive market.

PTI

latest update: April 23, 2020, 8:50 AM IST

Washington: Facebook’s $ 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio amidst the Korean virus epidemic is a reflection of foreign companies’ belief in India’s potential and future economic growth, says a leading pro-trade group in central India.

“The COVID-19 crisis has provided the best opportunity to attract foreign investment and replace China as the world’s manufacturing hub,” said Mukesh Aghai, chairman of the Indian Association for Strategic and Partnership India (USISPF).

“I feel strongly that after the end of the COVID-19 crisis, India will have the best opportunity to attract hundreds of (foreign) companies to the country,” Aghi said.

Not only will this create jobs, but it will also bring in investments and keep the Indian economy afloat.

He said the multi-billion dollar investment announced by Facebook in an Indian company in the midst of the Korean virus epidemic shows that India is still a very attractive market for digital commerce.

“The partnership between Facebook and Geo is a win-win situation not only for both companies but also for citizens and consumers in India. It also reflects the faith of foreign companies in the potential of the Indian economy and future growth,” Aghi said. .

Importantly, India is building its confidence among foreign companies by confidently providing them with a “level playing field” as well as “transparency and stability” in policy making.

According to Aghi, India has made reforms to the corporate tax structure, but must also pay attention to labor laws and land reform.

He said the move should move in the right direction for the confidence of foreign investors.

This is because of the bitter experience that American companies are experiencing during this epidemic in China, and because of the many restrictions that Beijing has imposed on them, they are unable to move their goods. “We have to look beyond China and a lot of things,” he said.

Noting that tensions between China and the rest of the world will escalate in the future due to the COVID-19 crisis, Aghi referred to the $ 2 billion package announced by Japan for its companies to move its production base from China.

“You’ll see more and more of this happening,” he said.

He said the COVID-19 crisis had shown that India could play a leading role in the global economy because it cared for its citizens and at the same time helped its friends and people around the world.

“This has shown that India can take a step forward as a friend when needed. So, from a global leadership perspective, I think India’s antiquity has increased,” Aghi said.

He added that USISPF estimates that it will need about $ 100 billion a year to become India’s $ 5 trillion economy.

“Currently, not only American companies but other companies are looking for alternatives to China,” he said.

“And if India plays its cards right, a lot of it (companies) can move to India,” he said.