The top receiver from Auburn is still at the beginning of national sports

AUBURN – The questions everyone wanted to ask Seth Williams on November 26th related to his hometown.

The broad recipient grew up in Cottondale, less than 10 miles from the center of the University of Alabama’s Tuscaloosa campus. His high school is named after Paul W. Bryant, the most successful coach in the history of Crimson Tide football. Of course, the weekend’s Iron Bowl at Jordan Hare meant more to him than most, didn’t it? The hometown child playing in the colors of the rival against the hometown team?

Not exactly.

“I don’t like to get too hype about things because I feel like you shouldn’t change just because of a game,” Williams said that day. “If you change and do something else, it could mess you up.”

It’s just William’s personality. He’s not exactly the type that wants to be the center of attention. In a time marked by social media, he tweeted seven times in 2019 and only posted 12 photos on his Instagram account.

But when he stepped between the ranks last season, he was as consistent a player as Auburn on the offensive. He received at least three passes or at least 40 yards in 11 of the 12 games in which he played. After catching 26 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns as a newcomer in 2018, he received 59 passes for 830 yards and eight touchdowns as a second time.

And he could just get started.

All of these totals led the tigers in 2019. In fact, they are among the best one-season totals in program history. After a shoulder injury against Tulane in the second week, he missed six quarters of his assignment. The receptions are in fourth place ever behind Ryan Davis (2017 and 2018) and Darvin Adams (2009). The yards are ranked 11th. Touchdowns are sixth with Emory Blake and just four minutes ahead of Terry Beasley’s record 12. Sammie Coates, Philip Lutzenkirchen and Frank Sanders have never scored so many goals in one season.

That must mean something to him, right? To be among the best recipients that Auburn has ever had as a true second grader?

Again not exactly.

“I really don’t care,” said Williams when asked about his stats. “I watch them from time to time but I really don’t care. I just like to play soccer. I watch them and people keep telling me statistics all the time, but I’m just a soccer player. If you do good, you’ll get good results, good numbers. But I don’t really care. “

However, Williams is in a position where he could put many of them. He has already had a great relationship with up-and-coming second quarterback Bo Nix and has had the game-deciding touchdown against Oregon in Week 1 of last season. 161 yards and two touchdowns in the fifth week against the state of Mississippi; and he was one of the few bright spots on Week 12’s offensive against Georgia when he caught 13 passes for 121 yards.

A complete off-season that has established itself as a quarterback and number 1 recipient should only improve it.

“Seth, he’s a player,” said Nix. “He comes out and does his best. He plays every game as hard as he can. I know I can rely on him. “

The addition of Chad Morris could also help. Gus Malzahn said earlier this month that he was planning to give Auburn’s new offensive coordinator full control to “take our offense and run with it”. If the head coach upholds this promise, the most noticeable change could be the Tiger’s pass attack.

Because while Morris and Malzahn commit the same basic violation, the former relied more on passing the ball on than the man from whom he learned this violation in the early 2000s as a high school coach. Nine of the ten offenses Morris trained at college level averaged at least 30 attempts at pass per game. Malzahn has produced only one pass with 3,000 yards (Jarrett Stidham 2017) and one season with more than 30 pass attempts per game (the last one) in 10 years in the plains.

Morris’s offenses also spawned five recipients with a range of 1,000 yards – Sammy Watkins (2011 and 2013), DeAndre Hopkins (2012) and Mike Williams (2014) at Clemson; and Courtland Sutton (2015) and Trey Quinn (2017) at SMU.

Auburn has only produced two 1,000-yard receivers in program history – Beasley in 1970 (1,051 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Ronney Daniels in 1999 (1,068 yards, nine touchdowns). It seems Williams will have a real chance of finishing third if he stays on the same path as when he started his career.

He must be excited about this prospect, right? Actually yes. This makes William’s eyes wide and puts a smile on his face. But not about what it means only to him.

“I mean, more balls are thrown. For everyone, ”said Williams. “So it’s not just one person, it’s two people. It’s everyone.”

Still, Williams will likely be the recipient of most of these goals if this past season is an indication of it. And if he reached a 1000-yard mark that was very difficult to reach in Auburn, in the worst case, he would rise to number 2 on the program’s leaderboard. He is already more than halfway to reaching Beasley’s record of 2,507 careers, and his career may not be halfway there.

But he will probably never tell everything about himself, no matter what. Williams got three passes for 66 yards in Auburn’s 48:45 win in this Iron Bowl. When Alabama lined up to reach the game-deciding field goal in the last few minutes, the general receiver said he had contacted Matthew Hill and said, “Something crazy must be happening. He will miss it. He will miss it. “

“When he did,” Williams continued, “I was just looking at him. “I told you he’ll miss it.”

But a few minutes before he made these comments, when he entered the post-game interview and saw how many reporters crowded in to speak to him, he tried to turn around and go to the locker room safety before he settled the seat closest to the exit.

“He’s always like that,” said Nix. “He’s kind of quiet and kind of silly at times, so you have to pull him out somehow. But that’s fun. It’s not as serious as some like to be. He’s just out there and having fun.”