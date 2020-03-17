The total number of issues is increased to 60 – Info News Up – Info News Up

MINNEAPOLIS (News Release Information) – Minnesota health officials announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has increased from 54 to 60.

The cases are still clustered near the Twin Cities subway, as seen in a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the MDH, random counties include: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Wright, Waseca and Washington.

% MINIFYHTML99ebc9a310ed4dc930462bb601ecd55c13%% MINIFYHTML99ebc9a310ed4dc930462bb601ecd55c14%

As of Tuesday, 2,336 minototans have been examined for the disease.

% MINIFYHTML99ebc9a310ed4dc930462bb601ecd55c15%

% MINIFYHTML99ebc9a310ed4dc930462bb601ecd55c16%

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz announced the temporary closure of public schools across the state starting Wednesday in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

CONNECTED: Coronavirus Resource Page

Just before St. Patrick’s Day, Governor Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants in Minnesota to temporarily close patrons who dine starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to expand throughout the state.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz says restaurants and bars should close tonight

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be life threatening for the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. However, most people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.