The Tottenham starlet Japhet Tanganga has prepared a new contract after the breakthrough of Spurs ... with a wage increase of 1,500 percent

Japhet Tanganga is in talks about signing a new £ 15,000 a week contract with Tottenham, the allegation reports.

The promising defender has broken into the first team under Jose Mourinho since the turn of the year and has played six games, including three Premier League starts.

Getty Images – Getty

Japhet Tanganga made his Premier League debut against Liverpool last month

He was even preferred to Ryan Sessegnon and Danny Rose, who were loan defenders at Newcastle last month.

The Daily Mail states that Tanganga, who is currently earning around £ 1,000 a week, stands for a breathtaking 1,500 percent wage increase to reward its impressive shape.

And lucrative incentives could lead to spending around £ 20,000 a week in the pocket when the new contract is signed.

It is believed that there were doubts about Tanganga’s future before the new year due to the limited first team opportunities, but he took his chance under Mourinho.

Tanganga revealed that he had cried before making his Premier League debut in a 0-1 loss to Liverpool.

He said: “I was crying before the Liverpool game when I made my debut. They were just tears of joy and it was just overwhelming.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Bristol City vs. Birmingham (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Wigan vs Preston (Saturday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

Everton vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Ipswich (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brighton vs. Watford (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

“I was sitting in my room and it came out, but then I thought,” Go ahead, you got a game today, “so I got up, showered, and got ready.

“I was just waiting for this moment to get my chance, my father had been waiting for it and it just hit me.

“If you told me I played a week before the Liverpool game, I would have laughed. Things have changed so much. “

Tanganga will likely stay in the starting line-up when Tottenham travels to Aston Villa after the winter break on February 16.