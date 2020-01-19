For the buyer who is looking for a vehicle that can serve as a daily driver but offers the opportunity to spend a weekend off-road, there are two categories: the pick-up equipped with an off-road vehicle or the SUV. Cars rarely venture off a paved road (the Toyota Prius would have trouble climbing pebbles, let alone boulders, obstacles, holes, and ruts found on an unpaved mountain road).

Not all pickups and SUVs are suitable for offroading. While manufacturers claim properties that allow them to run around in the mud or climb a steep, unpaved hill, only the best can master the toughest rocks and trails.

Although two out of three vehicles sold today are trucks, crossovers, and off-road vehicles, the new models, which have the hardware required for the trails, are expensive. However, vehicles with the same equipment can be found on the used market.

Here are twenty of the toughest cars and trucks under $ 20,000 ready to tackle an off-road adventure.

20 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk, $ 16,995

The Trailhawk nickname on a jeep refers to a vehicle that is equipped to climb one of the most demanding areas in the world, including the famous Rubicon Trail.

The compact SUV Renegade Trailhawk deserves the name because it has the same ground clearance as the much larger Cherokee. In addition, some off-road functions are superior to its big brother. It has better tilt (25.7), approach (30.5) and takeoff angles (34.3) than the Cherokee.

19 2014 Ford F-150 Raptor, $ 16,000

The Ford F-150 has been the most popular vehicle in the United States for more than forty years. Over four million have been sold in the past five years alone. The popular Raptor model, considered by many to be one of the best off-road pickups on the market, may be more difficult to find than other F-150 models. However, a high-mileage Raptor or repair need can be found for less than $ 20,000.

18 2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, negotiable at $ 20,000

The car connection expert calls the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon the “undisputed off-road vehicle champion”. The convertible SUV with traditional all-wheel drive offers excellent off-road driving and traction, but is less comfortable on the sidewalk.

While most Wrangler Rubicons are listed at over $ 20,000 in 2014, a keen negotiator should be able to get one for just under $ 20,000.

17 2008 Land Rover LR3 SE, $ 14,495

The Land Rover LR3 of the middle class 2008 offers space for seven passengers and has leather upholstery, parking sensors in the back, a two-zone automatic climate control, an electric sunroof in the front and other luxurious equipment features.

The SUV may not be as sophisticated as some of its competitors, but it does offer an incomparable, robust image and superior off-road capabilities.

16 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser, $ 17,800

Toyota first designed the FJ Cruiser as an off-road vehicle and then as a day driver.

It is equipped with a full-time all-wheel drive system, including locking of the front, rear and middle differentials. On the road, 40 percent of the power is distributed to the front wheels and 60 percent to the rear wheels, and 50 percent is shared when the differentials are locked.

The fun and quirky looking vehicle is typical of Toyota: reliable.

15 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, $ 16,995

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has long been the choice of drivers looking for an SUV that is a rugged off-road vehicle but is also fun on the road.

The Overland is equipped with Quadra-Lift air suspension, which uses air springs instead of conventional coil springs to ensure even driving on any surface. On the way to work or on a mountain road, the Overland is comfortable and fun.

14 2015 Nissan Titan PRO-4X, $ 18,995

The Pro-4X package turns the respectable Nissan Titan into a serious off-road vehicle. It starts with the standard equipment of the Titan S and SV cladding and then adds the robust functions. The PRO-4X includes all-terrain Rancho shock absorbers, a limited slip differential, a lower axle ratio, a high-performance battery, high-performance underride protection plates, unique 18-inch wheels and off-road tires.

13 2018 Suzuki Jimny, $ 19,540

Despite its “scarce appearance”, the Suzuki offers a lot of equipment with off-road skills. According to Top Gear, “… the Jimny is intended for the professional outdoor type. Those who spend their days in Gore-Tex sipping zippers and double boots and only drinking tea from bottles. This isn’t a pound shop for G-Cars that can be set up on campus or outside of Pilates classes. It is a tool. ‘

12 2009 Toyota Tundra TRD, $ 20,000

From a small van, Toyota has developed a powerful competitor for Ford, Chevy and Dodge. The basic tundra type SR5 and the limited models are available with either rear-wheel drive or with flying all-wheel drive.

The Tundra TRD package (Toyota Racing Division) gives the pickup excellent off-road properties. Features include chassis improvements such as 17-inch off-road tires, Bilstein gas pressure dampers and off-road tuning.

11 2015 Nissan Xterra 4WD, $ 19,500

The Nissan Xterra 4WD has won numerous awards and was recognized almost annually in its two-generation production as the “best-of” off-road truck.

The 4WD is characterized in the field by a chassis that is designed for use on uneven roads, on which most car-based crossings cannot drive. At the same time, it offers exceptional handling and driving quality on the road. The Xterra is an admirable choice for buyers looking for an off-road vehicle that performs well on asphalt.

10 2015 Ram 1500 Rebel, $ 20,000

The experts at Autobytel and Four Wheeler Magazine named the 2015 Ram 1500 Rebel one of the best off-road pickups in the full-size division.

The Rebel has an air suspension system with a 1-inch lift, a specially tuned suspension, Bilstein shock absorbers, a front underrun protection plate, front tow hooks, large gnarled tires and powder-coated bumpers. Most models cost more than $ 20,000, but with a little search, a buyer can find a cheaper model a few miles more.

9 2012 Toyota 4Runner Trail, $ 17,500

The 4Runner trail fairing offers all-wheel drive and various functions that make it a conquering off-road vehicle. Included are a crawl control (which electronically controls the brakes and accelerator when getting on and off or on gradients), a limited slip differential, all-terrain tires, fenders and a reversing camera with a monitor integrated in the mirror.

A 4Runner brings excellent off-road vehicle purchases under $ 20,000 even at high mileage (and Toyota’s reputation for reliability).

8 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser, $ 20,000

While the Land Cruiser does not offer the luxury equipment of the Lexus LX, the two vehicles are essentially the same. The Land Cruiser is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 381 hp, which drives a full-time all-wheel drive system.

The US News Best Cars Staff wrote: “… If you are looking for a used SUV that offers competent on-road and off-road capabilities, as well as a luxurious and spacious interior, the Land Cruiser is a good choice.”

7 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 all-wheel drive, $ 15,995

Chevy added the Z71 off-road package to the Colorado, which included an improved suspension system, hill descent control, an automatic locking differential, an underride protection plate and underbody protection plates for better off-road capabilities.

For buyers who want more off-road capabilities, Chevy offered the ZR2. The package added a wider track and higher ground clearance, a coordinated chassis with a sophisticated damping system and an appearance package.

6 2016 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, $ 20,000

Perhaps the unique feature of the Pro-4X is its standard six-speed manual transmission, which cannot be found in many other off-road vehicles.

Other features of this trail truck vehicle include the electronic rear axle differential lock, Bilstein’s high-pressure off-road shock absorbers and damage-resistant underride protection plates for transfer case, oil pan and fuel tank.

5 2009 Lexus GX470 4WD, $ 13,500

The Kelly Blue Book states: “If luxury, comfort and a lot of technology mean as much as spirited performance and the ability to get almost anywhere, the 2009 Lexus GX 470 deserves the highest attention as your possible next SUV.

The GX 470 powers all four wheels with a 4.7-liter V8 that generates 263 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque. The SUV handles both off-road routes and the sidewalk.

4 2013 Volvo XC70 T6, $ 11,995

Volvo has a long tradition of building some of the safest cars on the road, but the XC70 T6 is also an admirable off-road vehicle. The cross country trim offers good ground clearance and downhill control.

The turbocharged inline 6 engine with 300 hp offers enough power for adventures off the tourist trail and a quiet, luxurious ride in the city.

3 2012 Toyota Tacoma TRD off-road package, $ 20,000

The Tacoma TRD is one of the best “small” pickups in the United States. Its build quality and longevity have proven to be exceptional over time.

While the production version is already suitable for off-road use, an improved chassis makes this pickup a class of its own. The TRD Edition Tacoma has a selectable limited slip differential, which the truck can use to handle most driving conditions encountered by the average outdoor enthusiast.

2 2008 Dodge RAM 2500 Diesel 4 × 4, $ 20,000

For off-road adventurers who value performance, the Dodge RAM 2500 Diesel 4 × 4 is the answer. The Cummins Inline-Six displaces 6.7 liters and produces 350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque at 1600 rpm.

Gearjunkie.com comments that the RAM (2500 Diesel 4×4) offers performance, durability and reliability for many miles of adventure. The Cummins also offers impressive fuel economy, a lot of usable power and an incredible trailer load. “

1 2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD, $ 8,500

The Chevy Blazer has a cult status among its owners as a sporty all-wheel drive that can go anywhere.

One owner wrote in Edmunds.com: “The Chevy Blazer ZR2 rocks! … by far the toughest vehicle I’ve ever driven. Who cares about gasoline consumption? I will never get stuck in this vehicle. It may not be a luxury vehicle, but it is cool. Take your CRV off the street and I’ll pull you out if you get stuck. CRV, escapes have nothing on this vehicle … bring it with you! ‘

