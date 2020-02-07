The touted improvement of the murder cases by the Chicago police came by closing more cases without arrests

Closing more murder cases, although no one was arrested, increased the high approval rate that the Chicago police have recommended, finds an analysis of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The police handled more murder cases in 2019 that did not lead to an arrest than it did in years, the Sun-Times said.

Faced with unrest at the top, a new mayor and criticism in recent years that the murder rate was lower than the national average, the department made a surprising announcement December 31. Police chief boasted that the department “had cleaned up more murders than in the past ten years.”

They touted a 53 percent cleanup of murders for 2019 – a huge turnaround after years of cleaning up fewer than one of every three murder investigations. She credited investments in more officers and in technology for “undoubtedly improving the ability of the Investigators’ Office to clear more crimes.”

But of the 261 murders reported by police last year after they were cleared, 152 were ‘exceptionally’ closed – what the CCX department calls ‘deleted, exceptionally closed’, meaning no one was charged.

This means that there was no arrest in 58% of the investigated murder cases.

The number of murder cases that were CCXed has risen every year since 2016, according to figures from the police. After the department had exceptionally cleared 70 murders in 2015, the number fell to 39 in 2016 and then rose to 87 the following year and 111 in 2018.

The praised improvement in the number of murders conceals an important fact: the number of murder cases in Chicago that led to an arrest has fallen, the Sun-Times said.

Last year, prosecutors approved charges in 220 murder cases brought to them by the Chicago police. That compared to 267 murder cases in 2016 in which charges were approved.

Those were the two years the police compared in their December 31 announcement that they were cleaning up many more murder cases, according to 53% of the cases that were cleared in 2019, this was 26% in 2016.

Murder cases closed without arrest

SOURCE: Chicago Police Department, Main / Sun-Times

When someone from the police thinks a murder has died or when prosecutors reject murder charges, it is the policy of the police to approve those cases exceptionally.

Chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the reason for the high percentage of CCXs last year is that prosecutors more often reject murder attacks.

According to data from the Public Prosecutor in Cook County, prosecutors rejected about 25 percent of the murder cases that the Chicago police presented in 2019, compared to 14 percent in 2015.

There are reasons for that, says Tandra Simonton, spokeswoman for Kim Foxx, Cook County State attorney. An important one, Simonton says, concerns a ruling by the Illinois Appellate Court at the end of 2017 involving DNA testing of sperm in a murder investigation. That judgment has considerably limited the circumstances in which prosecutors can file a charge for murder. They now need more than just DNA evidence to file a murder case.

In a growing number of cases, Chicago police detectives have been told to get more evidence, but returned without bringing many prosecutors to support their cases, according to a source in the state law firm.

A former senior police officer sees another factor that influences the urge to clear murder cases without arrest.

“We have a new mayor, we get our brains beaten. Let’s make everything clear that we can,” says the former official, who spoke only on the condition that he was not named.

That is not the case, says Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives in Chicago.

“If we have done everything we should do,” Deenihan says, and prosecutors still reject charges, “it should be CCXed.

“We have a working relationship with the public prosecutor’s office to present them with the strongest cases for prosecution,” Deenihan says. “We will continue to work with them to present the best cases in court.”

Why murder cases were CCXed

The black bar shows murder cases exceptionally clarified because prosecutors have rejected charges. The gray bar represents cases where the person who, according to the police, committed a murder is now dead. Main / Sun Times

To arrive at an approval percentage, the police divide the number of settled cases by the number of murders in the current year. Murders from current and past years are counted as long as they are erased in the current year.

National police services use that formula when they report their release rates to the FBI for its national crime overview.

A murder case that is exceptionally closed does not have to stay that way forever. There is no statute of restrictions on murder. Detectives can reopen a case if new evidence becomes available. Deenihan says, however, that it is rare for a “miracle witness” to appear years after a murder.

The oldest of the murder cases that was exceptionally clarified last year was the murder of Larry Stubitsch in 1966 in a tavern on the northwest side. Richard De Angelo, a former Chicago police officer who managed the bar, told detectives that he was cleaning up when a group of men came in and announced a robbery.

Stubitsch was eventually shot and another man was wounded.

On September 18, 1966, Sun-Times reports on the killing of Larry Stubitsch in a tavern on the northwest side.

A Sun-Times report at the time stated that De Angelo told the police that he had shot the men.

The case was exceptionally clarified because the “perpetrator” had died, according to police records that did not identify the suspect.

The reorganization of detective units that provisional police supt. Charlie Beck recently announced ‘we need to increase our clearance rates’, Beck says. “It gives them much more geographic access to solve our business together with others in the department.”

Some murder investigators continue to work under the head of investigators and investigate serial killings and other high-profile murders. But in a large team, most fall under the supervision of the patrol department and continue to work from the headquarters with five areas.