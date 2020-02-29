The town of Grapevine will move the historic 114-yr-outdated Roberson Dwelling to historic downtown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Well worth

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The town of Grapevine introduced Wednesday that the 114-yr-previous Roberson's household will shift to the historic center subsequent week.

Grapevine City

Initially positioned at 117 Extensive Prairie Rd. In Flower Mound, the residence, designed in 1905, served as a big agricultural procedure for R. J. Roberson, who was largely engaged in livestock. It will shift on Thursday, March five from 8: 30 a.m.

Roberson's farm coated 400 acres on the north aspect of Denton Creek and became portion of Lake Grapevine in 1947.

R. J. lived there until his demise in 1933, and his wife Manie lived there until finally his death in 1962.

The Stewart relatives and Sunset Legacy LP donated the farm to the City of Grapevine and is now relocating and restoring because of to its "importance and significance,quot to the town.