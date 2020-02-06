The toxic legacy of old oil wells: California’s multi-billion dollar problem

ARVIN, California (LA Times) – In much of California, fossil fuel companies are leaving thousands of unplugged and inactive oil and gas wells, potentially threatening the health of people living nearby and billing taxpayers billions of dollars for environmental cleanup.

From County Kern to Los Angeles, companies have not set aside nearly enough money to ensure that these drilling sites are cleaned and secure for future generations, according to data analysis and a survey. several months by the Los Angeles Times and the Center for Public Integrity.

Of particular concern are the approximately 35,000 inactive wells whose production has been suspended, half of which for more than a decade. Although California recently tightened regulations to ensure the availability of additional funds for cleanup, these measures don’t go far enough, according to a recent state report and Times / Public Integrity analysis.

The California oil industry is in decline, increasing the chances of business closings. This in turn could leave the state responsible for cleaning up their drilling sites which, if left undone, can contaminate water sources and fumes in homes.

Under federal, state, and local laws, fossil fuel companies are required to deposit funds, called bonds, to ensure that the wells are eventually plugged and repaired. These segregated funds are a response to the history of the petroleum industry in the United States, where thousands of businesses have shut down without sufficient financial reserves to pay for the remedies.

Industry representatives say they are doing their part to pay for the cleaning in California, but their obligations are unfortunately insufficient to cover the expected costs. The Times / Public Integrity survey found that bonds issued to the state by the seven largest California drillers, which account for more than 75% of oil and gas wells, average about $ 230 , for each well that they have to decommission. The other bonds held by federal and local regulators do not significantly increase these amounts.

On the other hand, the average cost per well for plugging wells and dismantling associated surface infrastructure in California is between $ 40,000 and $ 152,000, depending on whether a well is located in a rural or urban area, according to a study published in January by the California Council on Science and Technology.

The result is a huge gap between what the industry has provided and what will ultimately be needed. The companies have given the state just $ 110 million to clean up the state’s oil and gas wells, the council said. In reality, it could cost about $ 6 billion to clean up, according to a Times / Public Integrity analysis of state data provided to the science and technology board.

The decommissioning of offshore oil wells and platforms, which is not included in these figures, will cost several billion dollars.

“These liabilities are hidden from view,” said Clark Williams-Derry, energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. “They are huge, but in a way they have become invisible to us.”

