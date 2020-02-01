The tractor-trailer crashes, spills fuel and shoots onto I-83, Shrewsbury Borough

YORK COUNTY, PA. – A tractor-trailer hit a barrier, spilled fuel, and lit a fire northbound on I-83 on Saturday morning.

At around 5:27 a.m. today, a tractor-trailer traveling north on the right lane of I-83 came off the road and bumped into a concrete barrier, the police said.

After the first impact, the tractor-trailer then slid over the barrier and damaged its fuel tanks, causing fuel to drip onto the road.

The tractor-trailer then crossed both lanes in a northerly direction and, according to official information, reached the average.

Police say a vehicle that was in the left lane behind the tractor-trailer hit the impact debris that had spread in both lanes.

According to the police, the vehicle, the tractor-trailer and the road surface went up in flames.

Police say the truck driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

All lanes of I-83 northbound from the Maryland Line to the Shrewsbury exit are still blocked according to 511PA.

