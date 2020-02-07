The trading deadline passes quietly and players sighed relieved

Enes Kanter celebrated in a typically unique way when the trading deadline passed Thursday without any changes to the Celtics line-up.

In a video on social media, De Celtic ran out of the Auerbach Center’s trainer room and onto the rehearsal floor, where he lay on his back on the gnome logo and pretended to make snow angels. This was perhaps a first in his much traveled life.

“We don’t make snow angels in Turkey,” Kanter said prior to last night’s game against Atlanta, with a team that he clearly still has intact.

Marcus Smart said: “I know for us (a relief that no transactions have been made). We love our team. We love the team that we have and we love our team against everyone in the competition right now. So the old saying is, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” For us, nothing is really broken at the moment. I’m sure we can get better in other aspects that people see. But for us we love the team and we are happy. “

Kemba Walker, certainly never in danger of being treated himself, was just as happy to see everyone else in their place.

“We’re doing well. We’re doing well. I don’t think we’re really worried about that,” he said. “I’ve been here for a long time. I know what the trade deadline can be like. We haven’t made any moves, which is great for us. We have a lot of trust in each other. We love the group we have. We like to play basketball We’ll see how this thing works out, we keep having fun, we keep trying to win games.

“It says he has a lot of faith in us,” Walker said about Danny Ainge’s decision to stand pat. “Yes, that’s really everything for me. I feel like he has confidence in the group. He knows how well we get along. I think trade sometimes confuses chemistry. I don’t think he can wanted to screw up. We have a group that, I mean, we might get along a little too well. We have a good group with some great guys who are fun to chat with. “

Walker’s point – that the Celtics have players competing for each other – was of course a remark that reached the heart of Brad Stevens.

“I think this is just a good example of a man who understands,” said the Celtics coach. “Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. If you’re in the vicinity of a group that you like to compete with, that’s a good experience, which you usually need to give yourself the opportunity to maximize yourself.”

Brown out

Jaylen Brown missed the Friday night game after adjusting his bare left ankle during Wednesday’s victory over Orlando, along with Daniel Theis, who is recovering from a sprain of the right ankle.

Gordon Hayward got the night off to recover from various pains, although his left foot seems to have acted again.

“Just some nagging things,” Stevens said about what makes Hayward sick. “He is the only man who has played in every game since Christmas Day. Everyone has been given an organic rest because of the injuries. So one of the things, he has probably missed the last few games. These things never work out, because you wants everyone to be available, but that is more conservative … make sure we are all good during this process. This piece was quite a piece for the boys who played it all through. “

Williams has cleared

The expectation seems to be over with regard to the return of Rob Williams. The Celtics center, which missed its 30th game on Friday night due to a hip edema, has been released for the full training as soon as the team returns from the all-star break.

“We’re going to work it back slowly,” Stevens said. “We probably won’t have him back in probably the minutes he was until two weeks after he got permission to play. Just having a different body (is big). With our central position, the more guys we can throw in, the more Theis brings some great qualities, Enes brings some great qualities, Rob does it, when we get small with Grant Williams, that has been really good, we just have to have flexibility and that’s what starts with multiple agencies that just fulfill each of their roles a little differently, which is good. “