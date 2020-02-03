The traffic police campaign in Mumbai highlights the noise pollution on streets

The Mumbai traffic police have launched a campaign to address the problem of noise on the city streets.

The “Punishing Signal” campaign, created by FCB Interface, uses special decibel meters that are linked to traffic signals across the city.

When the decibel exceeds a dangerous 85 dB, the signal timer resets itself and forces people to wait longer for the signal. This is to “punish” them for their impatience with the message that if they honk more; they will have to wait longer.

The first stage of activation was tested in Mumbai at major intersections where there is particularly heavy traffic, such as. B. CSMT, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, Hindmata and Bandra.

Confused Mumbaikars, honking, waiting and honking their horns, will learn the hard way that honking is not the way out.

“Horning is a bad habit and an act of traffic discipline. Unfortunately, many Mumbaikars are ruthlessly honking their horns. Horns cause noise, hurt the eardrum, increase heart rate, create traffic jams and cause stress, ”said Madhukar Pandey, joint police commissioner (traffic) with the Mumbai police.

“Unnecessary honking is a threat that everyone recognizes, but does little to stop it. This little experiment is one of many attempts by the Mumbai police to create better street discipline in Mumbai. Hopefully it will encourage Mumbaikars to honk less and do a noiseless and stress-free commute. “