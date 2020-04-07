James King (pictured above as a child) had a difficult upbringing, beginning with his mother’s alcoholism. The king revealed during an episode of my life 600 pounds that his father resurrected him and his brother because of his mom’s fight and he only saw her three times during his childhood. “He was drunk every time,” he said.

As soon as the king’s father remarried to a woman with four children of his own, the family went from having “what they needed” to “being really poor,” he explained. The TLC star never knew if he would have enough food, so he began to over-distribute it as a coping mechanism. He referred to food as his “joy and security”, leading him to win quickly.

Things went awry for the worst at 15, when the king reconnected with his biological mother, only to be lost months later to liver cancer. The loss was severe for local Illinois, as he never had the opportunity to fully reconnect with his mom. Then, as they buried the king’s mother, the family sent a phone call that burned their house in a fire. “I’ve lost everything I had in one day,” he said.

The king lost the ability to manage his relationship with food and his life fell from there.

Unfortunately, the king is not the only TLC star to have lost his life in recent years – my 600-Lb. Life Sean Milliken died on the 29th in 2019.