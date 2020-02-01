The tragic story of the London Zoo pioneer elephant killed in a railway accident

The London Zoo is one of the city’s main attractions, with thousands of visitors each year.

Tourists and Londoners alike enjoy visiting the incredible animals housed at Regent’s Park Zoo – from penguins to meerkats, tigers to gorillas, there is so much to see.

However, some animals leave a more lasting impact than others. This is true for a world famous elephant.

Jumbo the elephant was a male African bush elephant of the 19th century born in Sudan. It was exported to the Jardin des Plantes, a Paris zoo, then transferred in 1865 to become its lief at the London zoo.

But Jumbo’s life has taken a tragic turn. Here is her incredible story:

A royal favorite

Jumbo was even ridden by Queen Victoria

Jumbo’s early life was already in turmoil after his parents were killed by poachers. The young was then captured by Sudanese elephant hunter Taher Sheriff and German big game hunter Johann Schmidt.

After being sold to an Italian explorer, the calf was transported across the Mediterranean Sea to Trieste.

Away from home, Jumbo was sold again and ultimately transported to the Paris Zoo, Jardin des Plantes.

In the summer of 1865, Jumbo was delivered to the London Zoo.

Over the next few years, Jumbo became a crowd favorite due to his size and went for walks with children on his back, including those of Queen Victoria.

However, Jumbo’s time in the city ended in 1882, when the controversial decision was made to sell him to famous American artist Phineas T. Barnum.

Barnum and Bailey Circus was world renowned and was the circus that inspired the hit musical film The Greatest Showman.

The move came in the wake of concern over Jumbo’s growing assault and the potential to cause public disaster. The sale of Jumbo, however, panicked the citizens of London because they saw the transaction as a huge loss to the British Empire.

In fact, 100,000 school children wrote to Queen Victoria begging her not to sell the elephant. Despite the uproar, Jumbo was sent across the pond to be shown to the American public.

In New York, Barnum exhibited Jumbo at Madison Square Garden, winning enough in three weeks from the huge crowd to recover the money he spent to buy the animal – some $ 10,000. During the 31-week season, the circus earned $ 1.75 million, largely due to its star attraction.

On May 30, 1884, Jumbo was one of 21 Barnum elephants who crossed the Brooklyn Bridge to prove that he was safe after the death of 12 people in a scramble caused by mass panic following fears collapse a year earlier.

Tragic death

Jumbo was a star attraction for the infamous PT Barnum Circus

Jumbo died suddenly in a railway yard in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, September 15, 1885.

Jumbo and the other animals had finished their performances that evening, and while they were being driven to their covered wagon, a train descended from the track. Jumbo was hit and fatally injured, dying in minutes.

Many metallic objects were found in the elephant’s stomach, including English coins, keys, rivets and a police whistle.

Never the showman, Barnum had parts of his star attraction separate, to have several sites attracting curious spectators. After a tour with Barnum’s Circus, the skeleton was donated to the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where it is located.

The elephant’s heart was sold to Cornell University. Jumbo’s skin was stuffed by William J. Critchley and Carl Akeley, both from Ward’s Natural Science, who stretched it during the editing process; the mounted specimen traveled with Barnum’s circus for two years.

Barnum finally donated the plush Jumbo to Tufts University, where it has been exhibited at P.T. Barnum Hall has been there for many years.

Jumbo’s lasting legacy

The famous elephant is immortalized in London, his statuette having inspired an exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

Jumbo was also the inspiration for the nickname of the 19th century Jumbo Water Tower in the city of Colchester in Essex.

Various buildings, statues and attractions across Canada and the United States are also known as Jumbo.

