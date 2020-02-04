The trans mountain pipeline and the end of the veto error

It took Steven Guilbeault, the new Minister of Cultural Heritage, less than 24 hours to put his comment on licensing media into the toothpaste tube. Not all ambitious-sounding, but ultimately stupid and harmful comments from Trudeau Liberals get clogged so quickly. Their harmfulness can linger – in one case almost seven years.

In Tuesday’s pipeline judgment, federal appellate judges finally eradicated the misunderstood spirit of Justin Trudeau’s comment at Calgary’s Petroleum Club on October 30, 2013, which he had given months after winning the liberal leadership: “Governments can issue permits , but only municipalities can issue permits. “

When he became prime minister in 2015, he stopped using this catchy soundbite, and his government has been trying to stay away from it ever since. However, the idea that the consent of a single community or first nation for a project can be vital or deadly has remained a cornerstone of the arguments to block natural resource ventures.

Tsleil-Waututh, the B.C. First Nation, with territory at the end of the Trans Mountain pipeline at Burrard Inlet, brought this argument to its second concern, thwarting federal approval for the project. Her lawyers believed that Canada should have obtained Tsleil-Waututh’s consent – and the federal government had indeed expressed a desire to obtain “free, prior, and informed consent” before this renewed round of consultation.

“That being said,” the judges wrote in their decision, “Canada was not required to obtain approval before the project was approved, which would in turn mean vetoing indigenous groups.” (Italics)

The appeals court agrees The decision repeatedly rejects the idea that First Nations could veto this or other oil projects. The judges write that the bands could not require Ottawa to meet all of their pipeline route changes or security requirements so that this is not a “de facto veto right” to veto. “

This was not the first major court decision to annihilate Trudeau’s remark. Tuesday’s decision lists the many previous decisions that have been alleged Rejection of the indigenous group can block resource development. The 2018 federal appeals court’s decision to revoke the Trudeau government’s first approval for Trans Mountain also made it clear that no First Nation had veto capability – poor advice was the fatal problem Ottawa was facing this time tried to fix. But the victorious First Nations in 2018 welcomed this decision as proof that their approval was required, and the frustrated energy companies in Alberta repeated this view.

In the new decision, which was celebrated jointly by Trudeau’s federal government and Jason Kenney’s conservatives in Alberta, the language of the project consent cannot be compared to the essence of the decision: This time Ottawa has adequately consulted the First Nations communities and was more open to accommodation than it was was on his last run. The federal government had increased its advisory team in the second attempt and hired Frank Iacobucci, the Swiss Army Knife of the former judges of the Supreme Court, to guide this process. “Contrary to the applicants’ assertion, this was anything but a stamping exercise,” the judges write.

Leader from Tsleil-Waututh and his three appellants complained of their renewed legal setback as a blow to reconciliation. However, the judges also expected how their judgment could fit this ever-important concept. “The fact that the consultation did not prompt the four applicants to agree that the project should be carried out does not mean that reconciliation has not been advanced,” the ruling said. “In other words, reconciliation does not prescribe a specific material outcome … If there are real disagreements about whether a project is in the public interest, the law does not require that the interests of indigenous peoples take precedence.”

This approval brings a clear victory to Alberta, the oil sector and the federal government that owns this pipeline. However, this cannot be seen as a loss for the indigenous peoples. The judges found that Canada finally offered to consult 129 potentially affected indigenous groups, 120 of whom support or refuse to support trans-mountain expansion. Indeed, two of the six BC First Nations, who brought the project to court this time, withdrew from the appeal a few months ago: both signed service agreements with Trans Mountain and joined dozens of others who will benefit significantly from the pipeline in the future The current capacity of the Trans Mountain Line triples to 890,000 barrels a day.

It still marks the end of the legal saga for Trans Mountain. It looks like the last big hurdle the project has to overcome. The Quartet of Anti-Pipeline Indian Groups has already appealed to the Supreme Court to combat the narrower scope of the case, and could try to combat the actual results of Tuesday’s decision before the Supreme Court. However, there is no guarantee that these judges will hear their cases at all. If Ottawa ever formally supported the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which has its own language for consenting to interventions in indigenous land, the waters could become cloudy again. However, this can never affect this project.

The final true battle will be protest and civil disobedience, with Standing Rock in North Dakota and the struggle of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Wet’suwet’en as probable models. Expect cross-border solidarity to increase the number of protesters, as was the case in Standing Rock, while the reaction of the RCMP and government agencies in the context of the GasLink struggle may provide a preview of the implementation of trans-mountain resistance , The protests could also be along the pipeline route in both the B.C. Interior and on Burnaby Mountain. No wonder Kenney said he would reserve his celebrations until the expansion was completed in 2022.

Nevertheless, he and other pipeline advocates can tip to mark this decline in the veto-mistake after it must have seemed to them forever. “We can’t have anything built in Canada,” they grumbled for a while – along with “the goal posts are constantly shifting.”

