The “Transgender” doll with a penis neutralizes social media users

A “transsexual” child doll with a penis sold in a Russian toy store has sparked mixed reactions on social media following the emergence of viruses.

The doll wears a red and yellow polka dot dress with blond hair tied in two ponytails, and underneath the dress dolls is what appears to be a penis.

And it is considered to be the first of the world’s first Transcaucasian dolls. the Planeta Igrushek (Planet of Toys) store in Siberia was selling the game.

But the “progressive” doll has scrambled mixed responses from social media users and in a conservative country that severely restricts LGBTQ rights.

One Twitter user said that Barbie did not offer human genitals to their dolls, why was this doll created differently?

What do we do with our children ?? This is horrible. Children’s doll transparent, doll with male genitals under a dress. Barbie and Ken dolls are created without genitalia, so why this doll?

Another user added that this is against biology and that it is going to confuse children.

This is the “first doll of transsexual children in the world” – a doll with female clothes but male genitals. It contradicts biological events, is found in children and confuses them.

But another user said the company may have had a manufacturing defect.

“I think it’s really scary what’s going on in the kid’s head,” the user said. “Did you think it could just be a manufacturing defect? ​​Or do they accidentally put a female head on a male body?”

Dolls with Genitals are not a new surprise

In December 2019, an L.O.L doll went viral because she had a surprise between her legs.

And according to the New York Post, parents were calling for toy manufacturing, MGA entertainment, to have warning labels or redesign the packaging.

“Attention parents please check your children’s L.O.L surprise dolls. Boy dolls are unsuitable and indecent for young children, especially girls, as they are anatomically correct without any warning on the packaging.”

HAHAHA. Displays boy doll as “anatomically correct”

But the company cites the boy version of the L.O.L doll as an “anatomically correct doll” on Amazon.

MGA Entertainment’s chief executive and founder, Isaac Larian, told The Post that the company deliberately designed private dolls to include precise body parts.

“All of our LOL Surprise boy dolls are (and will continue to be) anatomically correct. We believe in the importance of clarity and authenticity with our products and our consumers and this approach has been realized through all our products over the last 40 years. years. “

He continued, “In the category of dolls, there are anatomically correct dolls for many years. At the moment we have an alert on all retail, website and product pages that states surprisingly LOL! Boys are anatomically correct …”

Separated views

In 2014 a game of fairies in Argentina divided their views because the game contained “male genitals”. According to the Daily Mail toy store “Once” bought the game from a Chinese retailer.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, one person said the issue was taboo.

“It is very difficult to give an opinion because I am aware that it is a taboo subject in society … but yes, obviously, it is shocking”