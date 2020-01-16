The treasury will issue 20-year bonds in the first half of 2020

January 16 (UPI) – The U.S. Treasury announced Thursday that 20-year bond issuance is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

The Treasury considered extending the current maximum term of bonds to 30 years by examining ultra-long bond options such as 50- or 100-year bonds.

“The Treasury estimates the contributions of market participants, including the Borrowing Advisory Committee and Primary Traders, for their contributions to the Treasury’s decision to issue a 20-year bond,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “We strive to fund the government at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers, and we will continue to consider other potential new products to achieve this goal.”

Mnuchin initiated a review of the ultra-long bonds in August at the request of President Donald Trump. He said the United States should try to take advantage of the low interest rates.

“Treasury expects investors to have strong demand for a 20-year bond that will increase Treasury’s financing capacity in the long term,” said Mnuchin.

Further information on the launch of the 20-year bond will be released in the Treasury’s quarterly repayment statement on February 5.