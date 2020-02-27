the-treatment-to-headline-open’er-festival-in-only-european-festival-of-2020

The Heal will headline Open’er Competition this summer time, marking their only European competition overall look of 2020.

The goth-rock icons will engage in the Gdynia party on July 4 in what will be their debut general performance at the competition.

The Cure reported of their general performance: “We are delighted to be headlining Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland, on Saturday July 4 2020. This is a promised/superb day we ended up unable to perform on our 2019 travels and will be our only Euro competition of 2020. We glimpse ahead to viewing you there.”

They be a part of an significantly amazing invoice for the Polish festival, which involves formerly introduced headliners Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, 20 One particular Pilots and Taylor Swift.

It arrives right after The Get rid of scooped the award for Finest Festival Headliner as supported by CanO H2o at NME Awards 2020 earlier this month.

Speaking at the ceremony following currently being offered the award by Emily Eavis, the band’s frontman Robert Smith said: “Thank you very significantly for this. I dressed up for this. It signifies a whole lot to get an award for actively playing stay. Thank you really a great deal to the NME for this and thank you really significantly to relaxation of the supporters.”

Following thanking the relaxation of the band, which includes the members who could not show up at, Smith extra: “Personally I experienced the most entertaining at any time previous 12 months, they have been the greatest reveals this band ever played. I’m prouder than ever to be the singer of The Heal.”