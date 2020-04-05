HDFC Bank said its growth had risen 21 percent to 9.93 per cent on March 21 and had risen more than 6 percent since March.

PTI

latest update: April 5, 2020, 4:20 PM IST

HDFC Bank saw what was seen as a way for private lenders to reduce their deposit base in March.

The largest lender to the private sector reported a 7.41 percent increase in total deposits between January and March to 11.46 Russian plots, up 24 percent from March 31 last year.

HDFC Bank said its growth had risen 21 percent to 9.93 per cent on March 21 and had risen more than 6 percent since March.

The bank bought a $ 5,479 loan from HDFC mortgage lenders in the first quarter of the month, trying to get the stock market late Friday.

With the launch of Yes Bank, which should be backed by the government and the RBI, a number of lenders in the group, including RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank, have announced that their deposit base has fallen to various levels. Many lenders are to blame for the withdrawal of state governments or related institutions.

After the Yes Bank crisis, depositors were concerned about the health of private sector banks and concerns that some of the stress in the books seemed to have been tolerated recently.

The sharp drop in stock prices – initially attributed to Fiasco Yes Bank and later to global fluctuations due to the Covid-19 epidemic – only added to the fear of depositors.

Countries such as Maharashtra have decided with official approval that they would recommend all weapons against banking with private lenders, despite RBI statements, on the contrary.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said the banking system was completely safe and urged everyone not to ignore private lenders.

Following concerns, many banks have reported a small number of numbers since late March to address possible fears among stakeholders before announcing their final numbers.

At a recent conference, HDFC CEO Adita Puri recently said that declining economic activity could lead to a quarter of sluggish growth, but said there were no problems with the quality of portfolios.

(Tags ToTranslate) HDFC Bank