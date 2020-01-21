The trial of the Senate comes into battle when the Democrats strike the rules of cover-up

The first day of impeachment against US President Donald Trump has already turned into a partisan struggle after the Democrats decisively protested the rules for condensed arguments and expeditious procedures proposed by the Republican leader.

Even before Chief Justice John Roberts closed the session, Democrats warned that the set of rules set up by Trump’s ally, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, could force midnight meetings that would keep most Americans in the dark and a sham process.

“This is not a fair trial process, this is a rigged trial process,” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that heads the prosecution, told reporters.

He called it a “cover-up”.

An angry Adam Schiff has proposed indicting Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings and calling the conditions “cover-ups”. (AP)

The first test of the process begins at 4 a.m.CEST (noon local time) when senators begin to debate and vote on McConnell’s proposed rules.

Republican senators join his plan.

“Sure, it will be a fair trial if you fight on both sides for 24 hours,” Senator Chuck Grassley told state reporters in a conference call.

While absent when the Senate trial for impeachment began, he continued to decrypt the process as a fraud. (EPA)

Democrats say the prospect of a nightly trial without new witnesses or even the House of Representatives ‘extensive documents will be left open to the public without crucial information about Trump’s political pressure campaign against Ukraine and the House of Representatives’ disability to the White House ,

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump,” said Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer.

“It almost seems as if the resolution was written in the White House, not in the Senate.”

The impeachment process takes place in an election year in which the senators decide whether Trump’s measures justify the lifting while the voters make their own judgment.

Trump’s ally and Senate chairman Mitch McConnell has come under heavy fire because of the rules he proposed for the trial. (AP)

When Senators agree with McConnell’s swift trial and acquittal proposal, Schiff said, “It will not prove the President innocent, but only the Senate’s fault to work with the President to prevent the truth from coming out.”

Representative Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Justice Committee, who also led the House team, said: “There is no process in this country where you would not allow relative witnesses.”

Trump’s presidency is imminent and the nation is deeply divided just a few weeks before the first democratic presidential competitions.

McConnell had promised to set rules similar to those of the last impeachment against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divided.

McConnell’s provisions provide for quick legal proceedings and limited scope for convening additional witnesses. (AP)

The night before the trial, he offered a condensed calendar when Trump’s lawyers advocated a quick rejection of the “flimsy” allegations in a process that should never have happened.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the President’s lawyers yesterday in their first full file.

“The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

Democrats, like the House prosecutors practiced late into the night in the Senate, vowed to appeal a quick trial when they pushed for new witnesses and documents.

“It is clear that McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer.

The first days of negotiations are expected to get tangled up on the Senate floor and behind closed doors.

Like Trump and the Senate presidential nominees, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not be present and will send a bipartisan delegation of Congress to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since Auschwitz liberation at the end of World War II.

She made a statement today denouncing McConnell’s proposed ground rules as “deception” because the schedule was tight and there was no guarantee that witnesses would be called or evidence gathered by the House of Representatives would be included in the Senate process.

“The GOP chairman of the Senate chose to cover up the president instead of honoring his oath to the constitution,” said Pelosi.

The House Democratic managers who oversaw the impeachment process today urged White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, to disclose his knowledge of Trump’s allegations firsthand.

They said the evidence so far suggests that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations at hand.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to cooperate with their investigations.

The White House document released yesterday says the two allegations are not criminal acts.

No president has ever been removed from office. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction.