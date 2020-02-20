[the-trials-of-gabriel-fernandez-trailer-previews-netflix’s-new-genuine-criminal-offense-docuseries]

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez trailer previews Netflix’s new legitimate crime docuseries

Netflix has introduced the formal trailer for their latest genuine criminal offense documentary collection titled The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, which presents an in-depth look at the murder scenario of eight-yr-old Gabriel Fernandez in which the governing administration was also place on trial for failing to secure the boy regardless of collected proof of abuse. The 6-element docuseries will be readily available for streaming on February 26. Examine out the video clip in the player beneath!

Linked: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Adam McKay’s Really do not Glimpse Up at Netflix

In 2013, 8-calendar year-old Gabriel Fernandez died as a result of horrific and extended abuse by his mom and her boyfriend. In the wake of the tragedy, a demand from customers for justice and accountability exploded in Los Angeles County.

This six-part documentary collection features an inside of search at the trial as well as an eye-opening investigation into the govt methods that unsuccessful to protect Gabriel, regardless of numerous reviews and warning signs. Alongside with shedding light-weight on an essential tale, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez serves as a wake-up call to reexamine the structures built to protect little ones in require.

Similar: New to Netflix March 2020: All Videos & Reveals Coming and Going

The docuseries is directed by award-profitable filmmaker Brian Knappenberger (We Are Legion, The Internet’s Have Boy: The Tale of Aaron Swartz). This will be Knappenberger’s next collaboration with Netflix, who labored with each other on 2017’s documentary film No person Speak: Trials of the Absolutely free Press which centers on the outcomes of massive cash on American journalism.

” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”data:image/gifbase64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7″>