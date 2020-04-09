The trip to Guam was among the top U.S. taxpayer-paid taxpayers for at least $ 243,000

Acting U.S. navy secretary Thomas Modly boarded one of the executive jets of his service Monday to visit Guam – a trip that has been costly for him and taxpayers in the United States.

For Modly, the visit resulted in his resignation, after he created an uprising by insulting former USS leader Theodore Roosevelt, raising concerns about how to handle the navy. in a coronavirus outbreak in war.

For taxpayers, the cost of the flight alone is at least $ 243,151.65, according to a navy estimate.

This figure is based on 35 hours of flight time to and from Guam, with refueling in Hawaii. Modly was traveling on a C-37B at $ 6,946.19 an hour, according to estimates, obtained by The Washington Post. The jet is a military version of the Gulfstream G550.

Details emerged as the fallout from Modly’s recent decisions. The play began when he removed the navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Last week, Crozier wrote a letter to the navy leaders requesting that 90 percent of its 4,800-crew crew be temporarily removed from the ship to Guam to allow coronavirus testing and quarantine.

Riding a moderate flight to Guam after videos surfaced online Friday showing thugs cheering Crozier as he left the ship.

Using the ship’s loudspeaker, Modly told the crew that Crozier wrote the letter, which leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle last week, to create a public stir or “too naive or too stupid” to order the ship.

The comments were recorded by sailors and also leaked, prompting calls for Mody’s resignation from several navy families and Democratic lawmakers. As of Wednesday, 286 crew members tested positive for the virus. Crozier is among them.

Top navy officer Adm. Mike Mike Gilday, released a message to sailors Wednesday acknowledging that it was a difficult week for service.

“We will learn from them,” he said of recent events. “But make no mistake, we move forward. The navy has our orders and we do them. “

Gilday, head of naval operations, detailed some of the navy’s missions and said that being prepared for them was part of the service job.

“No one should sit on the bench. Everyone should be together,” Gilday wrote. “And in the new coronavirus environment, we are all learning, adapting, and improving with time. There is no better example of this than the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT – staring at an unseen enemy – focusing on their efforts – making amazing progress, and providing lessons for the navy and beyond. “