The truckers keep the American supply chains, and the Americans alive

Groceries began to appear on U.S. store shelves, thanks to the strength of a supply chain that includes farmers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, all risking their lives to keep themselves in service.

A crucial part of this supply chain is the American truck driver, who makes sure that the goods are delivered on time. This is always the case, but it is true especially of the sudden global emergency before us.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported last year that 3.5 million Americans work as truck drivers. Many work long hours, and disproportionate numbers are military veterans.

They are back on the front lines again.

The American Trucking Association (ATA) said on Sunday:

Major national crises often expose underlying truths to society that otherwise go unnoticed during the usual routines of life. They show us the people who are really essential to maintaining the high standard of living we collectively expect. We are reminded of heroes not known in America.

The deploying COVID-19 pandemic is no different. The spread of Coronavirus in the United States will test government institutions, challenge the private industry, and make demands on our most critical workforce. It will fight all the strength of our nation and lift its essential core.

Just as they do in a hurricane or a bubble, professional U.S. drivers will be on the front lines by providing critical supplies and help to fellow citizens.

…

Over the past week, Americans have been rushing to stock up as they prepare to go down to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We have seen schools, businesses, major sports and other cultural pillars stop completely, as personal health and wellbeing come first.

But one thing that will not stop: the truck.

In recent years, it has become fashionable to talk about the advent of self-driving trucks, as technology has improved and automation has seemed inevitable. But in 2018, Uber abandoned its motor truck truck project, and other companies have also hit the developing funnels.

The idea is not impossible, and may even be needed if, in theory, many truckers are sick of hitting the roads. The world is likely to emerge from the more automated coronavirus pandemic, no less than before.

However, truck transport – of people, men and women who need to go beyond “social distance” to maintain supply lines – remains the nation’s indispensable defense against the pandemic.

“(T) here is something every American can do – thanks to a truck driver,” the ATA concludes. “Especially during times of trial like these. Because without them, the disruptions we are experiencing would be much, much worse.”

