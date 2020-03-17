The trucks supported 37 kilometers on the Polish border as Europe closed

AP – Closing borders causes problems across Europe.

In Lithuania, the freight truck line at the border to enter Poland extended 60 kilometers after Poland closed its border with foreigners due to the new coronavirus.

Hundreds of vehicles are stuck on the Polish-German border because they cannot travel through Poland to return home, but do not want to return to Germany.

German police helped stranded citizens of the Baltic states to return home by ferry after Poland closed its border.

Police in the town of Stralsund, northeast of the Baltic coast, said they searched for 30 cars Tuesday with citizens of Lithuania and Estonia via a bridge to the German island of Ruegen Ferry Port, the German news agency reported. The cars needed an escort because access to the island was mainly restricted to residents. From Mukran, stranded Baltic citizens were waiting to catch a ferry to Lithuania.

A Lithuanian military plane flew 31 people stranded in Germany to Lithuania.