The true story of the Kelly Gang raises expectations of an epic rock’n’roll fantasy

Australia has a longstanding fascination with Ned Kelly, the legendary criminal of the Australian bush, and for good reason. The man we got to know and love through popular culture and history books was a pioneer of social justice, a true hero of the people and a legend of his time.

Stan’s original film The True Story of the Kelly Gang explores our obsession with the infamous Bushranger over a century after his death, and then shatters any existing ideas that may have surrounded him.

George MacKay in the True Story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

Based on the award-winning novel by Peter Carey and directed by South Australian Justin Kurzel (Macbeth, Snowtown), it tells the story of a child who is forced to grow up too quickly, to step into a life of violent crime, and to hold onto his deeply rooted and often problematic family values.

It’s hardly the first time that Kelly’s story is told in the cinema (it was mainly played by Mick Jagger in Ned Kelly from the 1970s and Heath Ledger in the eponymous film from 2003), but it could be the most interesting ,

Contrary to these ideas, this story of Ned Kelly is neither romantic nor sentimental, and it does not show him as a saint or Robin Hood-like social bandit who robbed the rich to feed the poor. If anything, it’s the sheer lack of hero worship that makes this story a brilliant, unique, and strict departure from expectations.

True story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

From the beginning we are warned of changes that begin with the statement “Nothing you will see is true”.

Although the details are highly fictional, in the end we feel that the real story of the Kelly Gang may be more authentic and realistic than anything we’ve ever seen before.

A wild, rough, and nuanced view of the dynamics of a family struggling in regional Victoria at a time when greed, crime and corruption were rampant and morale was at an extremely low level. The film examines the psychological results of such an upbringing.

Orlando Schwerdt and Essie Davis in the true story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

This Ned is just a boy who finds himself in such a hopeless situation and returns with extreme brutality as a man until he is driven to the brink of madness.

Newcomer Orlando Schwerdt plays a vulnerable but eager young Ned in a fantastic way, while George MacKay picks up the baton as his adult counterpart.

George MacKay in the True Story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

Severely traumatized as a child, his transformation into a colonial punk anarchist is highly credible. As an audience, we can understand and relate his anti-authoritarian motives and desire to elicit hell from anyone who stands in his way or threatens his family, especially his nail-hard Irish mother Ellen (played to perfection by Essie Davis). ,

We also see a softer side of Ned, which shows in his tender relationship with single mother and prostitute Mary (Thomasin McKenzie by Jojo Rabbit), and the compulsive desire to document his own story with meticulous detail, even when around him begins to fall apart.

The film also creates a unique portrayal of Australian masculinity that doesn’t shy away from the odd. We see how Ned’s brother Dan (Earl Cave) commits crimes in tow and is guided by her late father’s curiosity about women’s clothing. His reason for his Victorian clothes is that “nothing drives a man crazy”. Less obvious is Ned’s closeness to best friend Joe Byrne (Sean Keenan), which is an interesting, if subtle, plot. We don’t necessarily see their romance working, but the allusion is enough to nod in that direction.

Earl Cave in the True Story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

An all-star cast makes an excellent contribution to the culture of chaos that the film so eloquently represents. Russell Crowe is equally funny and stoic as Ned’s formal criminal mentor Harry Power, Charlie Hunnam, shines when morally bankrupt Sergeant O’Neill and Nicholas Hoult play snobbishly the manic hedonistic constable Fitzpatrick.

Russell Crowe in the True Story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

The impressive actors are not the only stars in the film. The epic bush landscape is a figure in itself that is captured spectacularly in dreamy aerial photographs and sweeping views attached to the wall of a high-end art gallery.

True story of the Kelly Gang (Stan)

A punk rock-heavy soundtrack brilliantly underpins the action and increases the thrill and kick that culminates in an electrifying crescendo that brings you to the edge of your seat.

For a unique, modern and bombastic journey into the short life of one of Australia’s most famous characters, True History of The Kelly Gang is your next cinematic obsession. The Stan original film is now only streamed on Stan.

* Presented by Stan