The true truth of Darcey Silva of the 90th Day of the Saint

Darcey Silva runs a fashion brand with her twin, Stacey (pictured right), and the two have always been close, despite their occasional disagreements. However, their relationship deteriorated in February 2018, when police were called to their condo after an argument that “both women attacked the other,” The Middletown Press reported. “We’ve been reported, we’ve never been handcuffed, we’ve never been in jail, we just had to go to court and the case was dismissed and we’re fine,” Stacey said of the incident during a 90-day episode of Fiancé Live aftershow (per week). In Touch). “It’s nothing I wish on anyone, we learned our lesson.”

Stacey did not immediately explain the reason for the fight, but it seemed to imply Jesse’s guilt. “I want to tell my sister and I love myself very much and we are twin sisters, we have an amazing bond, we have arguments like any other brother,” he explained. “It was just the chits for the tanks that night.” She added: “Honestly, we have tanks all the time, I’ve tried to open her eyes on many occasions to let her know that I feel like (Jesse) wasn’t a good person on her and she manipulates it on her own – even though she says she was manipulating him. “

From this writing, Darcey and Stacey seem to be in good shape.