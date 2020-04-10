The true truth of Lucas Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth, Hemsworth’s three older brothers, attributes to his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth that they helped him get back into action. He took a break when he was 20 years old.

“For me, I did the neighbors, then my focus changed,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I wanted to have something that could provide money, while at the same time giving time for auditions. That’s how I learned the flooring business, I started my own and at that time I got married and had two children.” Lucas married his wife Samantza in 2007 and they have four children: Alexandra, Ella, Holly and Harper Rose, according to the Daily Mail.

Watching Chris and Liam achieve incredible success in Hollywood, Luke thought of taking action again. The first step? According to International Business Times, Chris took Lucas to Los Angeles to be his fitness trainer while filming Thor: The Dark World.

After an unsuccessful hearing for several years, Lucas was about to leave the house, but Chris persuaded him to stay. Luke credits Chris and paves the way for him. “Chris has been in the industry for so long and has been involved in so many incredible productions and issues and I can’t help but look at him and ask for advice, just to see him able to do it, be careful.” , he told The Independent after landing the pioneering role of Westworld.

Watch out for Liam and Chris! We have a longing Luke will be a household name very soon, too.