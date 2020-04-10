The true truth of Solange Knowles

Born into a musical legacy, Solange Knowles began writing songs as young as 9 years old. He was still at the helm when he began working as a backup dancer and singer on a tour with Destiny’s child at the age of 13. later, he will write songs for the band and Beyoncé (via Biography).

At 16, Solange released a debut album called Solo Star, but it wasn’t long before her true artistic vision came to light. “I was young when we set my first record,” Solange told Essence in 2009. my label “.

Solange hit her album with the release of her third album, A Seat at the Table, in 2016. Recording her groundbreaking album, she launched her own album, Saint Records. Since then, a place in the music industry has really been engraved; is known for incorporating performance art and other experimental elements into its music.

Despite relentless comparisons with her sister, Solange knew from the beginning that she never tried to be the next Beyoncé. “People think there has to be this great rivalry between us, but there’s never any competition. There’s a big age gap and we’re two very different characters,” he told the Daily Mail in 2008.