The Trump administration blacklisted Venezuelan planes as this increases pressure on Maduro

January 21 (UPI) – The United States blacklisted more than a dozen planes used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime on Tuesday as the Trump administration further increased pressure on the contested president.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement that it blocked 15 planes owned by the state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, for carrying high-ranking members of the Maduro government.

According to the Treasury Department, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez flew one of the planes to a meeting of the oil-exporting countries’ organization in the United Arab Emirates last year, while another plane relocated senior Maduro officials in 2019 while relocating assets to the United Arab Emirates Abused PDVSA.

Fernandez, who heads the PDVSA, was listed as a Specialized National by the United States in February because of its alliance with Maduro.

The aircraft were also used “unsafe and unprofessional” near US military aircraft in international airspace, the federal agency added.

“Several of these aircraft have been used to harass US military flights in the Caribbean airspace or have been used to transport high-ranking members of the illegitimate Maduro regime, which continues to subject the Venezuelan population to brutal and dictatorial practices,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “As a result of this action, US people are cautioned that they may not be able to conduct transactions on these aircraft.”

The sanctions are the latest to be imposed under Executive Order 13884, signed by US President Donald Trump in August, which allows the US to freeze the property and assets of Venezuelan officials.

“This action supports the United States’ efforts to use targeted sanctions and steady diplomacy to end Maduro’s attempts to seize power and support Venezuela’s transition to democracy, including free and fair presidential elections,” said Pompeo.

The Trump administration put increasing pressure on Maduro to resign after his reelection in 2018 was classified as illegal in early 2018 and the opposition leader and head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, appointed himself interim president.

Almost 60 countries supported Guaido’s right to the country’s tax, but Maduro remained in power despite international pressure and sanctions, including support from Russia.

The sanctions are announced one day after a surprising visit by Guaido to neighboring Colombia, despite a travel ban imposed by the Supreme Court for Maduro.

In the capital, Bogota, he met Pompeo, who reaffirmed the support of the United States for his presidency.

During the meeting, Pompeo informed reporters that further sanctions would come.