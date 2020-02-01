The Trump administration has announced that it is blocking dozens of emails freezing Ukrainian aid, including the role of the president

The Justice Department announced in a lawsuit at the end of Friday that it has two dozen emails related to President Donald Trump’s involvement in the reluctance of millions to support Ukraine’s security services. This disclosure occurred a few hours after the Senate voted against subpoenaing additional documents and documents in Trump’s impeachment proceedings that pave the way for his acquittal.

The submission, published around midnight on Friday, is the Trump administration’s first official confirmation that emails have been received regarding the President’s considerations for help and that he was directly involved in inquiring and deciding on the help in June. The administration continues to block these emails from the public and has successfully kept them away from Congress.

A lawyer from the Office of Management and Budget wrote to the court that 24 emails between June and September 2019 – including an internal discussion among DOD officials called “POTUS Follow-up” on June 24 – should remain confidential, since the emails, “Messages From,” describe either the President, the Vice President, or the President’s immediate advisers regarding the President’s decision on the scope, duration, and purpose of the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine. “

Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 general election, is central to the President’s impeachment process. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unsubstantiated and false claims that the Bidens were corrupt in Ukraine.

The Senate rejected an attempt to summon documents and witnesses on Friday, which could reveal more about what Trump and his closest officials have done to Ukraine. The Senate leadership plans to hold the final vote on Wednesday to acquit Trump for congressional abuse of power and disability.

Government officials testified in Parliament’s impeachment investigation that some of the emails appear to be present.

“The day after DOD released its June 18 press release announcing $ 250 million in security deposits for Ukraine, President Trump began to ask OMB questions about Ukraine’s financing,” he said in his impeachment report ,

Parliament noted that the OMB refused to deliver documents if they were summoned during the investigation and that there may be emails in which White House Acting Chief of Office Mick Mulvaney instructed the President to stop the operation Aid to Ukraine.

“The committees also have good reason to believe that the Office of Administration and Budget has, and will continue to hold, significantly more documents and records that respond to the subpoena and direct relevance to the impeachment investigation,” the High wrote House voted against the President to charge Congress for obstruction.

The executive files came on Friday to meet a deadline set by the court on January 31. A judge had specifically asked for an email breakdown of what the Department of Justice had edited or withheld in emails from the Department of Defense and OMB about the aid, and why that was the case after the Center for Public Integrity filed a complaint and accessed They had received December through the Freedom of Information Act.