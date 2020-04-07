The Trump administration has come up with a legal solution to resume federal executions

An appeals court on Tuesday tried to resume the execution of federal death row inmates after a 16-year hiatus with the Trump administration.

However, a legal challenge was sent to the lower court by the inmates for further investigation. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

In July 2019, the Ministry of Justice announced that it would resume federal executions and sentenced five prisoners who had been convicted of murder and sexual crimes.

Prisoners challenged their executions, and a trial judge, Tanya Chetkan of Washington, temporarily suspended them in November, just weeks before the first execution.

He ruled that the federal government’s enforcement process was likely to violate the federal death penalty law. The government’s procedure for lethal injections using a drug is pentobarbital, but Judge Chetkan said the law was inconsistent with the 1994 law, which requires federal executions “in a manner determined by the law of the state in which the sentence is imposed.” “.

A three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC circuit had a 2-1 difference on Tuesday, with two judges appointed by President Donald Trump to represent the government.

Each judge gives a separate opinion on the law on federal executive instructions. The judge’s order stopped the trial court from suspending the executions, but returned the case for further investigation by the inmates.

The judges who worked with the federal government were Gregory Katz, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, and Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump in 2019. Judge David Tatl, appointed by Bill Clinton, objected.

The Justice Department did not comment on Tuesday on the case or whether it set a date for the new execution while the trial continues.

Prisoners’ lawyer Kate Statson said in a statement via email that the Trump administration had “accelerated the process of conducting operations without a thorough review of the legality and constitutionality of the new death penalty.”

Lawyers are considering options for inmates after the sentence, including that the appeals court be used to review the case.

“Judges’ decisions raise more questions than they answer,” said Robert Dunham, chief executive of the Center for the Information on the Death Penalty.

“The only thing all judges agree on is that there are other important legal issues that the district court still needs to resolve,” he said.

Overall, he said, the paranoid virus is delaying trials, trials and other stages of the death penalty case, as well as delays in planned executions in Texas.

When the resumption of federal executions in July 2019 was announced, the Center for the Death Penalty Information Center noted that polls showed that support for the death penalty was close to historic levels and had declined since the peak of 1994.

A 2018 poll found that 54 percent of Americans support the death penalty, but half believe it is fair, indicating widespread racial and economic discrimination in the death penalty policy. . Forty-two percent of people in the United States are at risk of death from blacks, even if African Americans make up only 12 percent of the population.

Executions at the federal level have been very rare. The government has killed only three defendants since the 1988 death penalty was reinstated. The last case was in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed in 1995 for kidnapping, raping and killing a young female soldier.

In 2014, following the government’s heavy execution in Oklahoma, President Barack Obama ordered the Department of Justice to conduct a comprehensive review of the death penalty.

Attorney General William Barr said in July 2019 that the Obama investigation was over and that the executions would resume using a new single-drug method. This method is similar to the method used in several cases, but not all of them.

Reported by the Associated Press

