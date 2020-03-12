The Trump administration may delay the coronavirus tax deadline

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress Wednesday that the White House plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline.

Mnuchin emphasized the benefit of the delay, which would temporarily free up $ 200 billion in bank accounts of small businesses and individuals, outside the richest in the country. He told the House Counseling subcommittee that President Trump could grant the delay without congressional approval and that the Treasury is expected to recommend the delay.

“We believe we can bring more than $ 200 billion of liquidity to the economy by delaying certain tax payments,” Mnuchin said at the hearing, describing the delay as a “good stimulus” to respond to the impact. inexpensive for coronavirus.

Senate Finance President Chuck Grassley added his own support for the proposal. “I think it would help all taxpayers,” he said Wednesday. “People don’t have to take advantage of it, but if they want, everything is voluntary. And they can do it right now.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, highlighted the continuing risk of “COVID-19”, better known as coronavirus, on Wednesday. “Although we do contain some aspects, we continue to get people from the country who are related to travel,” he said. “We have seen this in many of the participating states now. And when you get the community out there, the challenge is much bigger.”

So I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. The worst we will have will depend on our ability to do two things: contain the influx of infected people from outside and the capacity to contain and mitigate within our own country. Bottom line, it will get worse.

According to Mnuchin, the Internal Revenue Service would also waive payments and interest rates typical for filing interest after the deadline. The current policy grants automatic delay to those who do not submit the deadline but require an additional payment to take into account the extra time required.

However, there is a possible complication: individual states typically operate within the same tax period and would not be affected by a decision to delay the federal tax period. “So while the mere idea of ​​’moving the date back and giving taxpayers more time’ may seem like a good and easy thing to do, the problem is one of many complex considerations on exactly how to do it and how long,” he said. Mark Steber, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

To date, about one-third of the IRS’s tax returns have already been filed.