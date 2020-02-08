The Trump administration punished New York for its protection policy. New York is suing.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, a democrat, said on Friday that he would sue the Trump administration for deciding to deny New Yorkers access to trusted traveler programs in retaliation for the so-called state protection policy.

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, announced on Wednesday evening that the New York government was participating in its Global Entry or other Trusted law under a New York law that restricts immigration officials from accessing U.S. Department of State data Will no longer allow traveler programs.

The “Green Light Law”, which came into force in December, allows unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driving license in New York and limits the immigration authorities’ access to this license data. The Department of Homeland Security claims that it needs access to government DMV information to properly screen applicants in its Trusted Traveler programs, which allow certain UK authorities. Citizens and permanent residents who want to enjoy accelerated entry to the United States after their return from international travel.

The government’s move to deny New York access to the programs is expected to affect 175,000 New Yorkers by the end of the year and slow the state’s vehicle exports.

Cuomo described Friday’s government action as “extortion” and “abuse of power” and compared it to President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine until the Ukrainian authorities agreed to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“There should be a border between politics and government. You shouldn’t use government as a political tool,” Cuomo said at a press conference that deviated from criticizing Trump’s behavior against Ukraine and the president’s critical celebration of his impeachment acquittal the lawsuit.

“You cannot use federal funds to blackmail Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden,” any more than you can use the government to develop an arbitrary policy that harms hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers for their political stance on immigration to clarify “. Cuomo addressed Trump in his comments to the reporters.

“Blackmail is wrong. Abuse of power is wrong. It was wrong in Ukraine and it is wrong here. And we will sue the federal government.”

New York Attorney General Tish James, a Democrat, will argue that the DHS “violates New York’s sovereign immunity, does not offer our residents the same protection, and acts arbitrarily and capriciously, denying the rights and privileges of all New Yorkers.” Cuomo’s office said in a statement.

In his remarks to the reporters, Cuomo attributed the government’s move to Trump’s anger over the state’s decision to issue a driver’s license to unauthorized immigrants, like several other states.

Wolf tweeted his response to the Cuomo press conference: “Yesterday, I made it clear to the governor that suspending Trusted Traveler programs for NY has nothing to do with driving licenses and the collapse of information exchange.”

“The reality is that New York law affects the integrity of these travel programs. Without access to the New York recording systems, our employees are unable to perform risk assessments to hide crime stories,” Wolf wrote.

DHS deputy director of the DHS, Ken Cuccinelli, told reporters on Thursday: “The problem is not so much the document itself. It is blocking the New York Department of Auto’s access to our ability to see, for example, whether you have a fleeting warrant What is your criminal record? “Only the DMV can provide the most current answers to these questions.

According to Cuomo, the state provides all of its DMV data to the FBI. “If the homeland security agency wants to have access to our database, contact the FBI they work with and the FBI has the entire database,” he said.

He also noted that a driver’s license is not required to participate in the Trusted Traveler programs.

“It’s pure politics,” he said.