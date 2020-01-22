The Trump administration wants to limit the number of service animals on flights to dogs

January 22 (UPI) – The U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a new regulation on Wednesday prohibiting all but dogs from accompanying pets on airline flights.

The proposal would allow airlines to prevent travelers from bringing other animals – including cats and miniature horses – on board as service animals. Dogs brought along as service animals must be specially trained as such.

In addition, emotional support animals are no longer considered to be service animals, but the department said it would allow specially trained psychiatric service animals.

"The department recognizes the integral role that service animals play in the lives of many people with disabilities and wants to ensure that people with disabilities can continue to use their service animals while reducing the likelihood of passengers traveling on planes with their pets. They can wrongly claim that their pets are service animals," said the department's statement.

The new rules would also:

– Allow airlines to request forms that demonstrate good behavior and health of a service animal.

– Allow airlines, passengers with disabilities, and a service animal to check in 1 hour before the check-in time required for other passengers.

– Allow airlines to limit the number of service animals per passenger to two.

– Allow airlines to limit the size of a service animal to a passenger’s footwell.

The proposed rule can be publicly commented on for 60 days.