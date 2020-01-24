On January 18, President Donald Trump tweeted “FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wheeeeeeeeeee!” To everyone’s amusement and no doubt to the delight of the book’s publicists who were reluctant to run down the street. A very stable genius to 71,453,880 followers.

If I could get myself to subscribe to “Donald Trump playing 4D chess” theory, even if I try it every two months, one year, without obligation and for free and you get a bonus tote bag base, I would argue that this is a huge increase in probability is profile of A very stable genius as well as he tried to distract Trump from another book that was published the same day.

A very stable genius is a new Trump White House insider account from Pulitzer winner Washington Post Reporters, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, and it’s a good book. Indeed, it is a spectacular book. Frankly, as a work of investigative journalism, on almost every page, A very stable genius manages the kind of prompt “How is that possible?“Usually wheezing for great pop-up books. It’s a 465-page blow-by-blow report – many of the blows were already known, but Leonnig and Rucker provide new and often bloody details – about life on Planet Trump with seriously low gravity. It is terrible and alarming, and yet with all the riveting disorders that have been discovered or at least researched A very stable genius Anyone interested in preserving Trump’s legacy or just securing him the terrible appointments in court should hope the world reads it this weekend and not Give up the presidency by Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes, the book with the A very stable genius shared a release date.

Hennessey, previously a lawyer with the National Security Agency, is currently a senior executive at the Brookings Institution. He is the senior editor of the Lawfare blog, whose journalist Wittes deals with questions of national security and national law, and a senior officer at the Brookings Institution is the editor-in-chief.

Wittes founded Lawfare in 2010 and his current success is due in part to his new formula of recruiting authors and podcast guests, of which the audience probably knows next to nothing, but who know a great deal about the subject at hand. The more conventional formula for current events is, of course, to present the opinions of people who the public knows too much about and who uses Wikipedia to explain the topic while driving.

I would risk a certain percentage of Lawfare’s sudden and immense popularity being the inevitable result of Google’s 36,809 percent increase in “What? Is this legal? How is it legal?” Since 2016.

What the couple did Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump’s war against the world’s most powerful office is striking. It is seldom that something sobering is so difficult to eradicate. The book is part of the detailed and comprehensive history of the Presidency’s office (“President Grover Cleveland answered the phone every time the doorbell rang”), part of the heartfelt elegy for a functioning political system. The main question the reader is asked is not “Is Donald Trump completely unsuitable to be president?” (The authors make no secret of the fact that they see this as understood), but rather: “How does Trump’s behavior differ in the Office of Trump’s predecessors and how could his behavior change the office after he leaves? “

While recognizing that Trump has nothing to do with a coherent theory of governance, the authors examine Trump’s words and actions not just as personal weaknesses, as a term or two on the nation’s timeline, but as proposed changes to how it will work in the future the presidency. What, the reader has to think, would it mean for America if Trump’s view that the office cannot be separated from his person and his personal interests becomes a generally acceptable position for future candidates?

Other presidents lied, but what will be an America in which Trump’s suggestion that presidents should feel free should lie constantly, openly, and often? senseless without the slightest hint of embarrassment, let alone fear of political consequences, look like?

Not all of the Trumpian proposals dealt with in this book are shifts that inevitably strengthen the presidency, but the inconsistency of this blessing cannot be overstated. Right now America, indeed the whole world, is likely to benefit from the ingenuity of unelected bureaucrats and cabinet officials who take papers that should never be signed by the President’s desk and who are slow to go or ignore the President’s orders to ” Let’s kill him. ”(“ He ”is Bashar al-Assad, the President of Syria.) But what needs to be considered now is how good this new normal will be?

It is now well documented that unelected bureaucrats and cabinet officials are not currently working as assistants to the president, but rather as dealers. They – or at least the best of them – run the country as best they can while doing what they can to prevent the chief president from causing too much mischief.

Ultimately, this transfer of responsibility, this subtle and currently benign denial of the President’s autonomy, could prove to be as dangerous to the office as anything that could be managed by unassailable presidents who freely abuse their powers.

Crucial for this view of the Trump presidency is the argument that individual presidents can and have changed the position dramatically, often without knowing what they were up to or even necessarily realizing. Hennessey and Wittes elaborate their arguments in meticulous and legal detail, and provide an overview of how the US Presidents have changed, or could not, change the nature of the presidency. It is an institution that is much more dependent on good faith and on conventions. for example based on the simple belief that the oath of office not only has meaning but also power. Hennessey and Wittes show us this soft lower abdomen.

Remarkable in the current political book climate, they do this without even using the phrase: “According to a source familiar with William Howard Taft’s thinking.”

Finally, Give up the presidencyThe book, devastating in its understatement, could prove to be the most important book about the Trump presidency. I wish I could do that with his tweets to “Look over here!” Faith promoting the book “Two Ice Cold Losers” A very stable geniusTrump tried to distract us from work. Unfortunately, the final answer to the claim that Trump’s tantrums, lies and inadequacies are strategically important is always: can you seriously imagine that he will behave differently?

I also wish it could be plausibly argued that the seriousness of the Trump issue would worry the book’s thesis that it is harmful to the presidentI myself would annoy him the most, but I suspect that’s not the main reason Trump doesn’t want you to read Give up the presidency,

The long and short is that much of the book’s strength lies in putting Trump’s presidency in the context of all the other presidents who stood before him, and there is nothing, no insult, no setback, no dramatic disclosure of their misdeeds and Failures that bother a narcissist as well as put them in context.

