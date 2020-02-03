The Trump campaign is asking Iowan for support during the Des Moines event

Just hours before the official opening of caucus locations across the state of Iowa, President Donald Trump’s campaign held a press conference in Des Moines.

Just because President Trump is the incumbent president and is likely to be the Republican candidate in Iowa doesn’t mean that he’s slowing down.

Several high-level representatives spoke at the event, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Laura Trump.

They talked about the importance of Iowa voters meeting on Monday night.

They said Iowans should remind their friends and neighbors of all the positive results that President Trump has achieved.

Surrogacy spoke about four years ago and the obstacles they had overcome came to Iowa. Many said they didn’t even know what a caucus was, but they were convinced that they would do it again with this year’s caucus.

“We didn’t know then that Donald Trump would be a candidate,” said Lara Trump.

Lara Trump then spoke about the importance of each vote.

“But what’s no different is that we don’t take a single voice for granted,” she said. “In fact, we have this amazing group of people and I have seen so many incredible supporters of the President in this audience that we have used them across the state. Because we don’t take it for granted and here in Iowa we want to show people that we take this choice seriously. “

But it was not all peaceful.

During Donald Trump Jr.’s speech, a man stood in the crowd and said he was a Jew. Since President Trump took office, more Jews have been gunned down.

This man was escorted and Trump Jr. took the opportunity to discuss the positive results President Trump has done for Jews.

By Michaela Feldmann

