The Trump campaign is planning a rally despite warnings from Corona

Chairman Donald Terb The re-election campaign is reportedly planning to hold a rally this year, despite warnings from health experts against large gatherings amid a corona pandemic, ABC News reported.

“This corona will pass and the president can’t wait to get back on track and run a rally,” said Trump’s communications director. Tim Mourtou he told ABC News. “It simply came to our notice then. Never be afraid, the president is sure that we will go back out there talking directly to the American people. “

Trump suspended his rallies in March over the Corona event, but the campaign has promised to bring the events back before the November presidential election, with public health experts advising against large rallies by 2021.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, The medical director of the University of Wisconsin University’s Infectious Diseases Control Clinic told ABC that large concentrations would not be safe until a coronavirus vaccine was developed, which is estimated to occur in late 2021.

Dr. Aaron CarolA professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine sent an e-mail to ABC News saying, “Clearly big rallies will be a big problem unless we’re absolutely sure the community’s transmission is really, really low.” I don’t see many experts feeling comfortable with them until we find immunity. I’m not sure. “

Trump has claimed that he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fatsi on the opening of its rallies, according to the sound received by ABC News, and explained that there would be modified and limited seats.

“You will have seats where every three or four seats you have vacancies, you will have some filling and then we will fill it in as the virus is gone,” the president said.

Dr Fauci, however, has previously said that crowds during a pandemic make him “really nervous”, given that rallies tend to fuel cases.

