The Trump defense team starts with arguments in the Senate’s punishment

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump started his defense on Saturday against the Senate ousting process, arguing that the Democrats’ efforts to evict the president would create a “very, very dangerous” precedent in a election year.

White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, the head of the defense team, told the senators that they would deny voters the right to give their opinion on Trump in the November 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and put him off.

“They ask you to do something very, very consequences and, I would like to submit … very, very dangerous,” Cipollone said.

In just the third American trial of the charges against the president, Democrats argued earlier this week that Trump should be removed because he pressured Ukraine to dig up former vice president Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, and then conceal research by hindering a congress.

“You will see that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Cipollone said.

The White House counselor, Pat Cipollone, speaks to Trump in the Senate in the Capitol on Saturday. (Senate television via Getty Images)

The Democratic-led House of Representatives last month accused Trump of abusing power and obstruction of Congress, thus laying the foundation for the trial in the Republican-led Senate.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is needed to condemn and remove a president. No Republican senator has expressed his support for his expulsion.

Saturday’s session will be a relatively short session of up to three hours, because Republicans want to save most of their arguments for early next week when they expect television viewing rates to be higher.